Obituary: Clifford Eugene Fredrick

On February 7, 2023, Clifford Eugene Fredrick passed away in Prescott, Arizona. Cliff is survived by his wife of more than 63 years of marriage, Viney; 7 children, Cathy, Cliff Jr., Christine, John, Leah, Matt & Jessie; 22 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; sisters, Mary & Lillian; and brother, Chris.

Cliff was a kindhearted man of faith who worked hard, cared immensely about his country and instilled his values in those around him. Cliff had a great career at Mountain Bell (among other names) for 36 years and retired in 1996. He was a passionate advocate of the company and he worked his way up from climbing telephone poles to management positions prior to retiring. He held the company in high regard and made many lifelong friendships from his career. He never stopped telling great stories of the fond memories he had from his time with the company and his cherished friendships.

Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 AM, Monday, February 13, 2023, at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish, 150 Fleury Street, Prescott, AZ 86301. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Cliff’s guestbook and share a memory with his family.

