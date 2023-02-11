Obituary: Alberta Helen Knize

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Council to review strategic plan for fire department improvements Lamar departs as Prescott City Manager to work for start-up technology firm U.S. VETS Prescott executive director selected by Governor’s Office for 2 Super Bowl tickets On heels of pandemic, Valley hospitality industry eyes potential windfall from Super Bowl 57 NFL shines spotlight on local brands, artists ahead of Super Bowl LVII Senate panel rejects nominee to lead DHS 3-2 HUSD’s three-year superintendent to retire at end of 2022-23 school year Prescott Antique Auto Club hosts parts exchange YC student veterans beneficiaries of Regulators’ fundraising success Prescott Elks Lodge No. 330 announces essay contest winners

Subscribe Now
Sunday, Feb. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Alberta Helen Knize

Alberta Helen Knize. (Courtesy)

Alberta Helen Knize. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 11, 2023 8:21 p.m.

Alberta Helen Knize left this world for eternal rest on January 10, 2023. She was born December 14, 1937 in Independence, Ohio to Ervin and Helen Gallagher Bernow.

Alberta learned early in life how to work hard, sacrifice selflessly for others, and revere God. Her dream was to be a mom forever, and she was. After completing careers in the Secretarial and Management fields, she began long-term foster care for mentally and physically challenged children. She continued to serve in that capacity until her passing.

She was a woman of great faith and leaves behind a legacy of service and unconditional love. She lived her life with dignity and grace.

Alberta is survived by her children: Joanne Jennifer “JJ” Knize, Kimberly and Dan Little, Kathleen “Kitty” and Doug Kohler, Linda “Lou” Ables Knize; grandchildren: Charley (Jesse) Ables, Benjamin (Henna) Ables, Christopher (Cecelia) Ables, and Doralee Ables; great-grandchildren: Eloise, Addison, Margaret, Henry, Rayyan, and Theodore; nieces Nancy Mack, Barbara Grice, and Karen Hatfield; and numerous family members and friends. She is predeceased by her parents, sister Mary (Bob) Geringer, and children Frank and Carolyn.

A celebration of her life will be held at St. Germaine Catholic Church, 7997 E. Dana Drive, Prescott Valley on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. The family was assisted by Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home, Prescott Valley. I have competed well; I have finished the race; I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: