Obituary: Alberta Helen Knize

Alberta Helen Knize left this world for eternal rest on January 10, 2023. She was born December 14, 1937 in Independence, Ohio to Ervin and Helen Gallagher Bernow.

Alberta learned early in life how to work hard, sacrifice selflessly for others, and revere God. Her dream was to be a mom forever, and she was. After completing careers in the Secretarial and Management fields, she began long-term foster care for mentally and physically challenged children. She continued to serve in that capacity until her passing.

She was a woman of great faith and leaves behind a legacy of service and unconditional love. She lived her life with dignity and grace.

Alberta is survived by her children: Joanne Jennifer “JJ” Knize, Kimberly and Dan Little, Kathleen “Kitty” and Doug Kohler, Linda “Lou” Ables Knize; grandchildren: Charley (Jesse) Ables, Benjamin (Henna) Ables, Christopher (Cecelia) Ables, and Doralee Ables; great-grandchildren: Eloise, Addison, Margaret, Henry, Rayyan, and Theodore; nieces Nancy Mack, Barbara Grice, and Karen Hatfield; and numerous family members and friends. She is predeceased by her parents, sister Mary (Bob) Geringer, and children Frank and Carolyn.

A celebration of her life will be held at St. Germaine Catholic Church, 7997 E. Dana Drive, Prescott Valley on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. The family was assisted by Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home, Prescott Valley. I have competed well; I have finished the race; I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7

Information provided by the family.