Obituary: Jean Delores Kruger
Jean Delores Kruger, 86, born in Dearborn, Michigan on April 9, 1936 to Margaret and Clifford T. Homon Sr. She passed peacefully January 16, 2023 surrounded by family.
She is survived by her son Bryan (Patti) Kruger, daughter Kim Webster-Paulley; son Aaron Kruger (Autumn) and her loving sister-in-love and friend Sandra Homon; all of Prescott and Prescott Valley, Arizona.
She was a wonderful wife, mother of five, grandmother of 10, great-grandmother of 24 and aunt to many nieces and nephews. She loved and was loved by all of her family and touched the lives of many.
She was preceded in death by her Mother and Father, her husband Richard Henry Kruger, her son Tracy Kruger, and Daughter Jean Watson. She was the oldest, and last of 6 Children, 3 brothers, Clifford T Homon Jr., James Homon and Michael Homon; 2 sisters, Maureen Scott and Margaret Silva.
She worked for BetterBuilt in Prescott Valley for many years. She was a member of the Eagles in Prescott, Arizona, where she was on many charitable committees.
A private Memorial will be held at a later date for family and close family friends.
Information provided by family.
