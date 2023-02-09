Obituary: Herman James Fredericks
Herman James Fredericks, Junior, (75), born on Dec. 17, 1946 passed away peacefully on Nov. 25, 2022 in his home under the care of hospice.
He was a graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School, Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. He was honored and proud to have been a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps and Army Reserve from 1965 to 1971. He was a passionate chef as well as a paralegal before retiring. He was well known for his service to this country and had a love for baseball, football and all Pittsburgh sports. He was a proud father that leaves behind three loved daughters, two in Florida, and one in Georgia, as well as three grandchildren, all in Florida.
He has been preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Herman James Fredericks, Sr. and mother Lois Louise Cook Fredericks. He has been interred at Prescott National Cemetery.
Information provided by family.
