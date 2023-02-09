Adoption Spotlight: Raymond
Originally Published: February 9, 2023 8:29 p.m.
Raymond is a young man that’s full of energy and loves reading or hanging out with friends. In his free time he likes to practice gymnastics, swimming and jumping on the trampoline.
One day he hopes to become an actor. Get to know Raymond and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
Most Read
- BCBSAZ tries to quell fears over contract impasse with Dignity Health YRMC
- Blue Cross Blue Shield clarifies coverage status
- Blue Cross/Blue Shield AZ insurance no longer accepted at Dignity Health-YRMC
- Dignity Health YRMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona unable to negotiate new contract
- Need2Know: Anchor Books announces closing after 36 years; Back Porch Sanctuary offers retreat for caregivers, first responders; PV MediSpa provides various skincare, weight-loss services
- Chino Valley man arrested, charged with stalking, harassment
- YCSO arrests man on 10 counts of downloading child porn
- Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Group extend negotiations with BCBSAZ for 48 hours
- Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona in-network coverage at Dignity Health-YRMC, medical group extended through Feb. 6 as negotiations continue
- Prescott PD arrests Phoenix man after assault on officers
- Blue Cross/Blue Shield AZ insurance no longer accepted at Dignity Health-YRMC
- 16-year-old, being tried as adult, pleads not guilty to murder in Camp Verde
- Burned body of female discovered in Prescott near fire pit
- 209-unit apartment complex near Gateway Mall, opioid lawsuit settlement funds, up for Prescott Council discussion Tuesday
- New 54-home subdivision planned off proposed extension of Smoke Tree Lane
- Prescott Police detective cited, released for impaired driving
- Obituary: Bernadine and James Pullaro
- California man arrested in connection with bomb threat made next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott
- Need2Know:Raskin’s Jewelers gets new ownership; United Animal Friends opens Prescott resale store; White Rabbit speakeasy planning Prescott location
- Former Prescott City Council member Billie Orr dies
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: