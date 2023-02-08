Worship News: Feb. 9, 2023

Editor’s Note — Please submit Worship News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of Feb. 9, 2023:

- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, Prescott Valley. Sunday worship 10 a.m. Also on Facebook. We are a small but welcoming church, and invite you if you are looking for a traditional worship experience. Food Pantry open 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays.

- Ahava B’Shem Yeshua Congregation 937 Ruth Street, Prescott. Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, where both Jews and Gentiles come together to worship the God of Israel liturgy, sing and dance. Learn the Jewishness of Christianity. Evangelist Rabbi Jack Zimmerman will be presenting current situations in Israel

- Beit Torah “Shabbat Yitro” Feb. 11. Beit Torah (www.onetorah.org) discusses the Decalogue and how to Delegate. Zoom, 5 p.m. Friday “Kabbalat Shabbat”; email for link. Free 5783 calendars! Free cotton masks! Contact for details, arrange consultations/discussions by phone, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 [landline], ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks and vaccinate as needed!

- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints www.comeuntochrist.org Jesus showed us how to love others during his mortal ministry. As we focus on love as an action word this month in particular, let’s follow Christ’s example of love in showing more kindness, more gentleness, more understanding, more forgiveness, more compassion, more listening, more following in His footsteps.

- St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. New Year! New Church Experience! We use the familiar 1928 Book of Common Prayer, and we invite you to our services: 10:30 a.m. Sundays, Communion; 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Morning Prayer; 3 p.m. Thursdays, Evensong. We have what you’ve been missing!

- Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. ABC is where you belong!

Sunday ministries for children! This Sunday, special guest Matt Croswhite Will share on relationship.

9:30 a.m. Sunday service. Coffee and fellowship meal following midweek fellowships and Bible studies. 928-776-1549 Livestream: www.abcprescott.com

- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott. Worship services for everyone: children, youth and adults. 5:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 & 10 a.m. Sunday; slecp.org. Our food pantry offers nutritional foods to anyone 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays. Accepting donations of food or monetary donations 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursdays. Feeding God’s People!

- Prescott Aglow Lighthouse: Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott, 10a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 11. Pastor Todd Johnston and his wife Kaori, of Encounter House Ministries in Phoenix, will be ministering. They’re carriers of God’s presence with signs, wonders, miracles which flow through their ministry. Come and enjoy the Presence.

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, worship times are 9 and 11 a.m., with live steaming at 9 a.m. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Grief Group 1 p.m., every 2nd and 4th Thursday, led by a chaplain from Good Samaritan Center, next date is Feb. 23.

- Calvary Chapel of Prescott, 2313 E. Highway 69. Come join us at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday mornings as Pastor Raj teaches from the book of James and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday nights when we are studying Eschatology (End Times). (Children’s/Youth ministries 10:45 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday). Experience the joy of the Lord! calvaryprescott.com

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, 211 Grove Ave Prescott. Spiritualism for the 21st Century, Healing, Inspiration, Meditation, and Messages at every service, 10 a.m. 1st and 3rd Sundays, please enter through the back door. Pastor John-Aaron. More info: mysticalSpiritualistChurch.org or facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch

- Quad City Christian Church, 501 Senator Highway. Free cardio class to worship music! Join us at 9:30 a.m., Mondays in the Youth Building. Easy moves at your own pace — high energy or easy-does-it. After class, some stay for 15 minutes of HIIT. maryannwinslow1@gmail.com

- Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church 2980 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Three worship services each Saturday: 9 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 11 a.m. (Spanish.) Adult Bible studies and programs for children and youth are at 10 a.m. Food pantry at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Website: prescottaz.adventistchurch.org. 928-778-0289.

- Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W Gurley St., Prescott. Come join us for worship at 10 a.m. every Sunday morning. Check out our new children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. 6 p.m. Wednesday Night Service. Women’s Ministry at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Men’s Ministry at 6:15 a.m. Wednesdays. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) 928-778-9122 9:30 a.m. Sunday Worship. The sermons are based on the letters Paul wrote to the church’s. Adult Bible study 11 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Tuesday. Lent season is approaching. We offer 5 p.m. Ash Wednesday service and the Wednesday MidWeek Lent services.

- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets 10 a.m. Feb. 12 in our building and online. Mary Ann Clark: “God Is Not One.” We need to understand differences as well as commonalities of different faiths. Could we come to appreciate differences rather than constantly searching for sameness? Follow us: www.prescottuu.org.

- Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 Shabbat Services. Shabbat Services and Bar Mitzvah 10 a.m. Saturday. Learn Hebrew, Judaism, bar/bat mitzvah prep, art, mahjong, hiking, choir, theatre, dinner club, women’s and men’s groups, and more! Rabbi Dr. Susan Schanerman welcomes everyone! www.brithshalom-az.org or 928-708-0018

- Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 945 Rancho Vista. 11 a.m. “MONET: The Persistent Magician.” Art Docent Nancy Slain will present a program on the life and art of Monet. Masks mandatory.

- Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday Service Times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/ Sanctuary 11 a.m. Blended/ Contemporary 9:30 a.m. Fellowship/Adult Bible. 9:30 a.m. Sunday School, Pre-K through 8th Grade. Please Join Us/ Everyone Welcome!!!

- Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. Prescott, offers a peaceful, beautiful setting in the pines, where you will experience a meaningful Bible-based message, a wonderful choir and fellowship. Sermons are in person at 10 a.m. or online on youtube.com. Childcare and Sunday School is available during the service.

- The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road. Inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. 10 a.m. Sunday Meditation followed by 10:30 service featuring local musicians. 10:30 Youth Program. www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

- Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. 5 p.m. Saturday Worship; 9:00 & 10:30 a.m. Sunday Worship; 10:45 a.m. Children’s Sunday School; 10:30 a.m. Adult Sun. School; Worship services stream on at facebook.com/PrescottUMC Prayer Time – 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday on facebook.com/PrescottUMC Rev. Dan Hurlbert, senior pastor, Rev. Efraín Zavala, associate pastor, Rev. Patti Blackwood, associate pastor Events: “Wonderful Wednesday” – second Wednesday of each month; Prayer

- Chino Valley United Methodist Church - ALL are welcome! 10 a.m. service, 6th Sunday after Epiphany, Feb. 12, with full communion. Pastor Bob’s message - “Repentance and Social Responsibility.” Worship in church or watch livestream on Facebook/CVUMC2 & website www.chinovalleyumc.org. Sunday school - Adult 9 a.m. and children 10 a.m.

- Mountain Reformed Church, Join us this Sunday, Feb. 12, as the Rev. Dr. Gene Grimm preaches the sermon “Problems in the New Town!” on 1 Corinthians 3:1-9 and Matthew 5:21-37. 10 a.m. Coffee fellowship, 10:30 a.m. service at the Prescott Valley Library auditorium.

- Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Come worship our Lord with us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with fellowship starting at 10 a.m. Livestream on YouTube at www.pccaz.org

Pastor Corinne’s sermon: “The Importance of R & R” “We’re the friends you haven’t met… yet.”

- Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott. Bible-based teaching and worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, or join a 9 a.m. Sunday School class. This week, Pastor Matt continues our series on Acts with “The Unknown God- Evidence of Our Deepest Longings” (Acts 17:16-23). Find us at SolidRockPrescott.org

- Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, savinggracelutherancvaz.org 928-636-9533. “Review for Deeper Meaning.” 10 a.m. Sunday worship; 11:30 a.m. Fellowship and Closer Look. 4 p.m. Tuesdays: “James.” 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays Women’s Fellowship and Study: “Promised Rest - Finding Peace in God’s Presence.” Lenten Series begins 4 p.m. Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22: “Promised Treasures.”

- Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. 9:15 a.m. Adult Sunday School, 9:45 Coffee and donuts available, Sunday service at 10:15. Children’s nursery and Sunday school available Sunday mornings. Spanish service Sunday at 1 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Serving our community for 74 years.

- First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 East Gurley St., invites everyone to our worship service on Sunday mornings at 10:30. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services may be viewed at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555

- Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible study, music, prayer, for women of all ages and backgrounds, 8:15 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesdays at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Call 445-4348 to register. Scholarships/free child care available.

- Prescott Church of the Nazarene, Website: prescottnazarene.com. Join us at 9 and 10:30 a.m. for Sunday worship. We welcome you to a place you can belong; a place to worship grow and serve Christ.

- Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is loving with open doors, open hearts who welcomes you with open arms. We’re at 8944 E. Sommer Drive, and meet on Sunday mornings at 10:15, or you can find us online at YouTube Channel, Prescott Valley UMC. Hope to see you there!

- The Jewish Community of Or Atid, Sacred Jewish Living: We have Shabbat and holiday services, religious school, opportunities for study, and a loving Jewish community. Shabbat services are first, second and third Fridays of the month. Contact Rabbi Kozlow 928-220-5020 for further information.

- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all with love to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.org. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “Ye are the fruits of one tree and the leaves of one branch.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, Please call 623-204-2186.

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The reading room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

- Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

- Firm Foundation Bible Church. Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

- Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

- St. George Orthodox Church. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

- St. Luke Christian Center, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher, 480-606-8609. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music.

- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship services at 11 a.m. Come just as you are; everyone is welcome.

- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming Biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us.