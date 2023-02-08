Plan to be safe while celebrating the Super Bowl, PVPD reminds public

OFFERS
Originally Published: February 8, 2023 7:19 p.m.

Celebrating the Super Bowl means more than just gathering for the game. Getting to the game and returning from the game must also be taken into consideration.

Alcohol seems to be an automatic inclusion in many sports gatherings. To avoid operating motor vehicles when under the influence of alcoholic beverages, the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) encourages citizens to be responsible, not only for themselves, but for each other.

Rather than driving alone, carpool to and from celebrations, or use a taxi. If necessary, take keys from the driver.

Thanks to a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS), local police traffic units will be focusing specifically on impaired drivers over Super Bowl weekend. If you see any reckless driving, contact your local police department, or dial 911.

The PVPD doesn’t care which team wins the Super Bowl, however, it does want its citizens to celebrate safely. To report traffic violations, call 928-772-9261, ext 2. PVPD can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai County Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.

