Obituary: Robert F. (Bob) Erb
Robert F. (Bob) Erb passed away in Chino Valley, Arizona, on Feb. 4, 2023. He was born in Glendale, California, on April 2, 1944 to Frank and Ruby Erb.
Bob served in the United States Air Force from 1963 to 1967. He then worked as a sheet metal worker from 1971 to 1999. He and his wife, Elaine moved to Chino Valley in 1999 to enjoy their retirement.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elaine and daughter Sandra Erb of Merced, California.
Services are planned at Heritage Funeral Home in Chino Valley at 480 W Palomino Rd, Chino Valley, AZ 86323 at 11 a.m. Thursday Feb. 9, followed by Graveside Services at Chino Valley Cemetery.
Information provided by family.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Blue Cross/Blue Shield AZ insurance no longer accepted at Dignity Health-YRMC
- Dignity Health-YRMC, Blue Cross/Blue Shield Arizona encouraged to find solution to contract dispute
- Blue Cross Blue Shield clarifies coverage status
- Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Group extend negotiations with BCBSAZ for 48 hours
- Need2Know: Anchor Books announces closing after 36 years; Back Porch Sanctuary offers retreat for caregivers, first responders; PV MediSpa provides various skincare, weight-loss services
- Suspects wanted after armed robbery of taxi driver
- Barricaded Chino Valley suspect leads to SWAT response
- BCBSAZ tries to quell fears over contract impasse with Dignity Health YRMC
- Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona in-network coverage at Dignity Health-YRMC, medical group extended through Feb. 6 as negotiations continue
- Update: Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona in-network coverage at Dignity Health-YRMC, medical group extended through Feb. 6 as negotiations continue
- Blue Cross/Blue Shield AZ insurance no longer accepted at Dignity Health-YRMC
- 16-year-old, being tried as adult, pleads not guilty to murder in Camp Verde
- Burned body of female discovered in Prescott near fire pit
- 209-unit apartment complex near Gateway Mall, opioid lawsuit settlement funds, up for Prescott Council discussion Tuesday
- New 54-home subdivision planned off proposed extension of Smoke Tree Lane
- Prescott Police detective cited, released for impaired driving
- Obituary: Bernadine and James Pullaro
- Obituary: Wayne P. Zimmerman
- California man arrested in connection with bomb threat made next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott
- Former Prescott City Council member Billie Orr dies
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: