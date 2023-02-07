Obituary: Robert F. (Bob) Erb

Robert F. (Bob) Erb passed away in Chino Valley, Arizona, on Feb. 4, 2023. He was born in Glendale, California, on April 2, 1944 to Frank and Ruby Erb.

Bob served in the United States Air Force from 1963 to 1967. He then worked as a sheet metal worker from 1971 to 1999. He and his wife, Elaine moved to Chino Valley in 1999 to enjoy their retirement.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elaine and daughter Sandra Erb of Merced, California.

Services are planned at Heritage Funeral Home in Chino Valley at 480 W Palomino Rd, Chino Valley, AZ 86323 at 11 a.m. Thursday Feb. 9, followed by Graveside Services at Chino Valley Cemetery.

Information provided by family.