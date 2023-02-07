Obituary: Eleanor Jayne Short

Eleanor Jayne Short passed away on Jan. 21, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Her legendary larger-than-life personality and spirit for adventure will live on as stories for many generations to come.

She is survived by her son, Evan, and his wife, LeeAnn; and six grandchildren, Kara, Taylor, Brandon, John, Matt, Sarah; and her great-grandson, Milo.

We will strive to live a full and adventurous life as she did.

Information provided by the funeral home.