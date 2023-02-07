Ask the Town: Why should I conserve water when the town will just use it for more growth?
Question: Why should I conserve water when the town will just use it for more growth?
Answer: Developers cannot use conserved water to apply for and build new homes in Prescott Valley. Developers must receive a Certificate of Assured Water Supply (CAWS) from the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) before they can build new residential subdivisions in Prescott Valley.
Since 1999, no new residential subdivision has been approved in Prescott Valley using groundwater. The only new subdivision approved since 1999, Jasper, purchased what is known as effluent credits (treated wastewater returned to the aquifer) to use for their CAWS. There is a finite supply of these effluent credits that were previously auctioned off in 2007.
Water that is conserved and not withdrawn from the aquifer will benefit the entire region and cannot be used for growth.
“Ask the Town” is an ongoing collaboration between the Prescott Valley Tribune and the Town of Prescott Valley. If you have a question for the town, email hdfoster@prescottvalley-az.gov.
