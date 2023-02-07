Adoption Spotlight: Yahya
Originally Published: February 7, 2023 10:16 p.m.
When he’s not building Legos, assembling puzzles, or racing his remote-control car, Yahya loves to ride scooters and bikes. An affectionate, positive and playful boy, Yahya is kind and loving toward everyone he meets. Get to know Yahya and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
