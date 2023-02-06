Pets of the Week: The Hawaii 4-0 Group (Catty Shack)

These four lovely kittens were born Nov. 5, 2022. Three are males, orange tabbies; one is long hair. Then there is little Inge, the only female and is a tuxedo. Their names are O.G. (orange guy), Dano, Harpo and Inge. This group has been from the beginning in foster care, so these kittens are very well-socialized. The group is very happy and friendly, and can’t wait to get their own forever homes!

If interested they can be seen on Petfinder.com or cattyshackrescue.org. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.