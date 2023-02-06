Pet of the Week: Starsky (Yavapai Humane Society)
Hi there!
I’d like to introduce myself; my name is Starsky, and I’m looking for my “fur-ever” home and my “fur-ever” friend! (My “Hutch.”) I’m a year-old Akita mix who’s been here with my friends at YHS since November. I’m super shy at first and will need someone to give me time to adjust to a new home and family! I hope you will think of giving me a chance. I know we’ll make a great team and can spend all our time together having fun and going on new adventures! Please call my friends here at YHS at 928-445-2666 and ask for an appointment to come meet me! Please?
Information and photo provided by Yavapai Humane Society.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Blue Cross/Blue Shield AZ insurance no longer accepted at Dignity Health-YRMC
- Dignity Health-YRMC, Blue Cross/Blue Shield Arizona encouraged to find solution to contract dispute
- Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Group extend negotiations with BCBSAZ for 48 hours
- Need2Know: Anchor Books announces closing after 36 years; Back Porch Sanctuary offers retreat for caregivers, first responders; PV MediSpa provides various skincare, weight-loss services
- Suspects wanted after armed robbery of taxi driver
- Barricaded Chino Valley suspect leads to SWAT response
- Update: Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona in-network coverage at Dignity Health-YRMC, medical group extended through Feb. 6 as negotiations continue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona in-network coverage at Dignity Health-YRMC, medical group extended through Feb. 6 as negotiations continue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield clarifies coverage status
- Blue Cross Blue Shield clarifies coverage status
- Blue Cross/Blue Shield AZ insurance no longer accepted at Dignity Health-YRMC
- 16-year-old, being tried as adult, pleads not guilty to murder in Camp Verde
- Burned body of female discovered in Prescott near fire pit
- 209-unit apartment complex near Gateway Mall, opioid lawsuit settlement funds, up for Prescott Council discussion Tuesday
- New 54-home subdivision planned off proposed extension of Smoke Tree Lane
- Prescott Police detective cited, released for impaired driving
- Obituary: Bernadine and James Pullaro
- Obituary: Wayne P. Zimmerman
- California man arrested in connection with bomb threat made next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott
- Former Prescott City Council member Billie Orr dies
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: