Pet of the Week: Starsky (Yavapai Humane Society)

Hi there!

I’d like to introduce myself; my name is Starsky, and I’m looking for my “fur-ever” home and my “fur-ever” friend! (My “Hutch.”) I’m a year-old Akita mix who’s been here with my friends at YHS since November. I’m super shy at first and will need someone to give me time to adjust to a new home and family! I hope you will think of giving me a chance. I know we’ll make a great team and can spend all our time together having fun and going on new adventures! Please call my friends here at YHS at 928-445-2666 and ask for an appointment to come meet me! Please?

Information and photo provided by Yavapai Humane Society.