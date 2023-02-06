Pet of the Week: Henry (United Animal Friends)

Henry is a sweet, friendly, and affectionate puppy. He is good-natured, and would be a wonderful addition to most households.

Henry is very playful and is good with other dogs and children. He would appreciate a dog buddy, but not cats. Henry loves to play with toys and run around in the backyard. His back right leg has a slight limp from a break that happened before coming to United Animal Friends. He is a smart, curious dude who is crate-trained, is doing well with house training and walks well on leash. Henry is a 4-month-old Border collie mix who currently weighs about 23 pounds. If you are interested in adopting him, please complete an “Adoption Application” at UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out the questionnaire does not obligate you to adopt, but gives us the information needed to make sure that he is suited to your home.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.