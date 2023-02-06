Pet of the Week: Henry (United Animal Friends)
Henry is a sweet, friendly, and affectionate puppy. He is good-natured, and would be a wonderful addition to most households.
Henry is very playful and is good with other dogs and children. He would appreciate a dog buddy, but not cats. Henry loves to play with toys and run around in the backyard. His back right leg has a slight limp from a break that happened before coming to United Animal Friends. He is a smart, curious dude who is crate-trained, is doing well with house training and walks well on leash. Henry is a 4-month-old Border collie mix who currently weighs about 23 pounds. If you are interested in adopting him, please complete an “Adoption Application” at UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out the questionnaire does not obligate you to adopt, but gives us the information needed to make sure that he is suited to your home.
Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Blue Cross/Blue Shield AZ insurance no longer accepted at Dignity Health-YRMC
- Dignity Health-YRMC, Blue Cross/Blue Shield Arizona encouraged to find solution to contract dispute
- Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Group extend negotiations with BCBSAZ for 48 hours
- Need2Know: Anchor Books announces closing after 36 years; Back Porch Sanctuary offers retreat for caregivers, first responders; PV MediSpa provides various skincare, weight-loss services
- Suspects wanted after armed robbery of taxi driver
- Barricaded Chino Valley suspect leads to SWAT response
- Update: Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona in-network coverage at Dignity Health-YRMC, medical group extended through Feb. 6 as negotiations continue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona in-network coverage at Dignity Health-YRMC, medical group extended through Feb. 6 as negotiations continue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield clarifies coverage status
- Blue Cross Blue Shield clarifies coverage status
- Blue Cross/Blue Shield AZ insurance no longer accepted at Dignity Health-YRMC
- 16-year-old, being tried as adult, pleads not guilty to murder in Camp Verde
- Burned body of female discovered in Prescott near fire pit
- 209-unit apartment complex near Gateway Mall, opioid lawsuit settlement funds, up for Prescott Council discussion Tuesday
- New 54-home subdivision planned off proposed extension of Smoke Tree Lane
- Prescott Police detective cited, released for impaired driving
- Obituary: Bernadine and James Pullaro
- Obituary: Wayne P. Zimmerman
- California man arrested in connection with bomb threat made next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott
- Former Prescott City Council member Billie Orr dies
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: