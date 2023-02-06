Pet of the Week: Gemma (Chino Valley Animal Hospital)
Hi, my name is Gemma and I am approximately 4-1/2-years-old. My friend, Molly, and I were brought to the shelter due to our owner passing away. We are hoping to find new, loving homes. The shelter staff are always saying how sweet and loving I am. Chasing balls is my favorite! I have the softest fur, too. I tend to get along well with most other dogs, but I have not been tested with cats yet. I am house trained, up to date on shots, microchipped and spayed. I am currently underweight at 50 pounds, so shelter staff is working on helping me gain weight. So far, all bloodwork shows that I am healthy. If you would like to meet me, please call the shelter at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.
Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter.
