Philip S. Hoyt Jr., passed away in Prescott, Arizona, on January 27, 2023. He was born in North Carolina on June 25, 1934, to Philip Sr. and Katherine (Higdon) Hoyt.

Philip worked with his dad as a geologist partner in P S Hoyt & Son in New Mexico, Texas, California and Arizona. He then became a custodian for the Granite Mountain School District where he spent many years.

Philip climbed the Weavers Needle in the Superstition Mountains and stood on the very top. He loved all outdoors and enjoyed hiking. Philip was known for his weird sense of humor and many pickin’ and grinnin’ sessions.

He is survived by his beloved wife Lynda, his son John, and his sister Pat Hoyt. He is predeceased by his parents.

No services are planned at this time for Philip.

