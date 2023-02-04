Obituary: Rita Joan Roskopf

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona in-network coverage at Dignity Health-YRMC, medical group extended through Feb. 6 as negotiations continue Blue Cross Blue Shield clarifies coverage status New prospective candidate files statement of interest for Prescott Council, bringing total to seven Arizona GOP takes effort to end on-demand early voting to state Supreme Court Lawmaker proposes man-vs-machine test for vote tabulation Prescott adventurer savors soul-refreshing Chilean bike journey Need2Know: Anchor Books announces closing after 36 years; Back Porch Sanctuary offers retreat for caregivers, first responders; PV MediSpa provides various skincare, weight-loss services Talking Money: Taxes! How to avoid paying some, legally CWAG to host Zoom meeting on water solutions Feb. 11 Patchwork is taking place on Glassford Hill Road, proceed with caution

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Feb. 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Rita Joan Roskopf

Rita Joan Roskopf. (Courtesy)

Rita Joan Roskopf. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 4, 2023 8:04 p.m.

Rita Joan Roskopf, 92, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away December 24, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born on October 16, 1930, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late John and Beatrice McCarville, she married the late Donald L. Roskopf, and they lived together in Germantown, Wisconsin for 35 years before relocating to Arizona.

Rita is survived by 4 children: Cynthia (Richard) Hall of Mesa, Arizona; Rose (Charles) Asper, of Front Royal, Virginia; Don (Jane) Roskopf, of Chino Valley, Arizona; Greg (Mary Helen) Roskopf of Dewey, Arizona; 24 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, brothers; Raymond (Anita) McCarville, Terry McCarville; sisters; Marjorie Campbell, and Grace (Steve) Boysa. Rita was predeceased in death by her loving husband, Donald Roskopf, daughters; Paula Muniz, Gloria Netherton, Victoria Bonds, and Debra Phillips; siblings; John McCarville, Timothy McCarville, Rosemary McCarville, Virginia Blonde, and Richard McCarville.

Rita enjoyed raising her eight children as a stay-at-home mom, along with being a faithful wife to her husband, and taking an active part in helping him with his many business ventures. She will be remembered as a wonderful cook, a loving mother, a spiritual woman, and loving grandmother. A few of the hobbies she enjoyed were, spending time with family, going to family outings, playing cards, and participating in bingo with friends and family. Rita was there in times of need for all her children and grandchildren. She always gave her expert advice and love to all and will be deeply missed. In her later years she lived at the Good Samaritan Independent Living Villas in Prescott Valley, Arizona where she cherished all the residents there like they were her brothers and sisters.

A funeral mass service will be held on February 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., Saint Germaine’s Catholic Church, 7997 E. Dana Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 with a rosary being said at 9:30 a.m. The family wishes to thank the amazing caregivers at Arizona Life Hospice in Prescott, Arizona. In lieu of flowers of donations the family asks that donations be made to St. Germaine’s Church, 7997 E. Dana Drive, Prescott Valley, Az 86314.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: