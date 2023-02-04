Obituary: Rita Joan Roskopf

Rita Joan Roskopf, 92, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away December 24, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born on October 16, 1930, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late John and Beatrice McCarville, she married the late Donald L. Roskopf, and they lived together in Germantown, Wisconsin for 35 years before relocating to Arizona.

Rita is survived by 4 children: Cynthia (Richard) Hall of Mesa, Arizona; Rose (Charles) Asper, of Front Royal, Virginia; Don (Jane) Roskopf, of Chino Valley, Arizona; Greg (Mary Helen) Roskopf of Dewey, Arizona; 24 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, brothers; Raymond (Anita) McCarville, Terry McCarville; sisters; Marjorie Campbell, and Grace (Steve) Boysa. Rita was predeceased in death by her loving husband, Donald Roskopf, daughters; Paula Muniz, Gloria Netherton, Victoria Bonds, and Debra Phillips; siblings; John McCarville, Timothy McCarville, Rosemary McCarville, Virginia Blonde, and Richard McCarville.

Rita enjoyed raising her eight children as a stay-at-home mom, along with being a faithful wife to her husband, and taking an active part in helping him with his many business ventures. She will be remembered as a wonderful cook, a loving mother, a spiritual woman, and loving grandmother. A few of the hobbies she enjoyed were, spending time with family, going to family outings, playing cards, and participating in bingo with friends and family. Rita was there in times of need for all her children and grandchildren. She always gave her expert advice and love to all and will be deeply missed. In her later years she lived at the Good Samaritan Independent Living Villas in Prescott Valley, Arizona where she cherished all the residents there like they were her brothers and sisters.

A funeral mass service will be held on February 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., Saint Germaine’s Catholic Church, 7997 E. Dana Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 with a rosary being said at 9:30 a.m. The family wishes to thank the amazing caregivers at Arizona Life Hospice in Prescott, Arizona. In lieu of flowers of donations the family asks that donations be made to St. Germaine’s Church, 7997 E. Dana Drive, Prescott Valley, Az 86314.

