Obituary: Joan Farmer Parr

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona in-network coverage at Dignity Health-YRMC, medical group extended through Feb. 6 as negotiations continue Blue Cross Blue Shield clarifies coverage status New prospective candidate files statement of interest for Prescott Council, bringing total to seven Arizona GOP takes effort to end on-demand early voting to state Supreme Court Lawmaker proposes man-vs-machine test for vote tabulation Prescott adventurer savors soul-refreshing Chilean bike journey Need2Know: Anchor Books announces closing after 36 years; Back Porch Sanctuary offers retreat for caregivers, first responders; PV MediSpa provides various skincare, weight-loss services Talking Money: Taxes! How to avoid paying some, legally CWAG to host Zoom meeting on water solutions Feb. 11 Patchwork is taking place on Glassford Hill Road, proceed with caution

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Feb. 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Joan Farmer Parr

Joan Farmer Parr. (Courtesy)

Joan Farmer Parr. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 4, 2023 9:08 p.m.

Joan Farmer Parr, 75, of Prescott, Arizona passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 after a brief illness. She was home with her husband and children by her side.

The youngest of two children, she was born in Sac City, Iowa on March 1, 1947 to Keith and Mary Farmer. On May 31, 1968, she married Alfred David Parr, her best friend and true love.

She is survived by her husband David; two children, Matt (Carrie) Parr of Chicago, Illinois and Angela (Bryant) Hicks of San Leandro, California; six grandchildren, Beatrice, Luke, Khalil, Wyatt, Saniyya, and Finnegan; and her sister Mary K. Sine.

Joan graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree in English. Following school she worked as a teacher. She later received her Master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Kansas. After living in Lawrence, Kansas for 37 years, Joan and David retired to Prescott, Arizona in 2018. Joan was an active volunteer throughout her life in both communities. She was an avid supporter of women’s rights, the Democratic party, Small World, Habitat for Humanity, and People Who Care.

Joan treasured her family above all else. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and adoring grandmother. Joan’s infectious laugh, curiosity, patience and determination were a gift to all who knew her. She was a steadfast supporter of her family and friends and was always a great listener for all of the people that she loved.

Joan’s hobbies included bridge, traveling, Mah-jongg and golf. She had formed many special bonds through her bridge groups in both Lawrence and Prescott and the Mah-jongg group she formed in her neighborhood. She also had many beloved lifelong friends from her childhood and the many places she and David lived during their 54 years of marriage. In retirement Joan returned to the game of golf which she and David played regularly, usually with his golf buddies. This retirement period brought them to a new level of closeness and love that will be cherished forever by David. Joan also loved to travel and especially treasured trips with her family. The highlight was probably their 50th anniversary celebration in Sonoma, California with all of her children, their spouses and grandchildren.

Even as a young married woman Joan was a strong believer in women’s rights. In 1972 she was asked to resign from her teaching job in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in her 5th month of pregnancy with Matt. Joan, of course, refused to resign and was terminated. The school was sued on Joan’s behalf by the Iowa Civil Liberties Union and three years later won the case in the Iowa Supreme Court. The case resulted in the overturn of the Iowa law that prevented teachers more than five months pregnant from working. Her settlement was a check for her lost wages which she refused to accept until they also included three years of interest.

Joan will be cremated at the Hampton Funeral Home in Prescott. Celebration of Life gatherings will be held in both Prescott and in Lawrence at yet-to-be determined locations and dates.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan’s honor to Planned Parenthood or Maggie’s Hospice, 801 Miller Valley Road, Prescott, AZ 86301.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: