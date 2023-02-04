Obituary: Joan Farmer Parr

Joan Farmer Parr, 75, of Prescott, Arizona passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 after a brief illness. She was home with her husband and children by her side.

The youngest of two children, she was born in Sac City, Iowa on March 1, 1947 to Keith and Mary Farmer. On May 31, 1968, she married Alfred David Parr, her best friend and true love.

She is survived by her husband David; two children, Matt (Carrie) Parr of Chicago, Illinois and Angela (Bryant) Hicks of San Leandro, California; six grandchildren, Beatrice, Luke, Khalil, Wyatt, Saniyya, and Finnegan; and her sister Mary K. Sine.

Joan graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree in English. Following school she worked as a teacher. She later received her Master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Kansas. After living in Lawrence, Kansas for 37 years, Joan and David retired to Prescott, Arizona in 2018. Joan was an active volunteer throughout her life in both communities. She was an avid supporter of women’s rights, the Democratic party, Small World, Habitat for Humanity, and People Who Care.

Joan treasured her family above all else. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and adoring grandmother. Joan’s infectious laugh, curiosity, patience and determination were a gift to all who knew her. She was a steadfast supporter of her family and friends and was always a great listener for all of the people that she loved.

Joan’s hobbies included bridge, traveling, Mah-jongg and golf. She had formed many special bonds through her bridge groups in both Lawrence and Prescott and the Mah-jongg group she formed in her neighborhood. She also had many beloved lifelong friends from her childhood and the many places she and David lived during their 54 years of marriage. In retirement Joan returned to the game of golf which she and David played regularly, usually with his golf buddies. This retirement period brought them to a new level of closeness and love that will be cherished forever by David. Joan also loved to travel and especially treasured trips with her family. The highlight was probably their 50th anniversary celebration in Sonoma, California with all of her children, their spouses and grandchildren.

Even as a young married woman Joan was a strong believer in women’s rights. In 1972 she was asked to resign from her teaching job in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in her 5th month of pregnancy with Matt. Joan, of course, refused to resign and was terminated. The school was sued on Joan’s behalf by the Iowa Civil Liberties Union and three years later won the case in the Iowa Supreme Court. The case resulted in the overturn of the Iowa law that prevented teachers more than five months pregnant from working. Her settlement was a check for her lost wages which she refused to accept until they also included three years of interest.

Joan will be cremated at the Hampton Funeral Home in Prescott. Celebration of Life gatherings will be held in both Prescott and in Lawrence at yet-to-be determined locations and dates.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan’s honor to Planned Parenthood or Maggie’s Hospice, 801 Miller Valley Road, Prescott, AZ 86301.

Information provided by the funeral home.