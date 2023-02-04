Obituary: Jean M. Bacon

On January 14, 2023 Jean M. Bacon peacefully passed away at age 92 in Prescott, Arizona. She was a loving, caring, spirited woman. She made everything beautiful, she loved her family and friends well.

Born in 1930 in Athol, MA to Anna & Edio Delmolino, Jean grew up in the small New England town and was the majorette of Athol High School. She fell in love with Bob Bacon and married him at 19 years old. They moved to Chicago for a few years and then settled in Metairie, LA, a suburb of New Orleans, where she lived for over 40 years.

In 1996, she moved to Prescott AZ where she quickly acclimated to her new surroundings. She started knitting with a little group of women at Prescott’s local hospital, where they met in a little trailer every Monday (where the current parking garage is today). They would knit hats, booties & blankets for the newborn babies at YRMC and give them anonymously when a baby was born. When they needed the trailer space for new construction, the knitters had nowhere to go, so Jean opened up her home. The “Monday Knitters” met at her home for more than 15 years. They expanded and knitted for not only the babies but also for the VA.

Anyone that had the pleasure of knowing Jean, knew that she seldom met a stranger. She made friends wherever she would go and took a genuine interest in others. She was a terrific wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She had a wonderful sense of humor and truly valued relationships.

She was a pen-pal to many, never forgetting a birthday or anniversary; loved to write “newsy” letters. She kept the USPS in business long after writing notes were out of fashion and if she ever ran low on postage stamps, it was a crisis. Jean was an encourager, often writing “Thank You” notes or get well wishes if someone was “under the weather” at her retirement facility, slipping hand-written notes under doors everyday to let that person know that she cared and that they were missed. One couple received 50 cards from Jean over the 18 months she lived at Touchmark.

Back in the day, Jean would walk the courthouse square, 5 times in the morning and another 5 in the evening, often talking to others while she walked. To keep track, she would bring 5 toothpicks and drop one in the large trashcan each lap! One year, as a silly gift, her kids spray painted an entire box of toothpicks bright yellow, her favorite color, for another 500 laps!

She loved to watch football, and back in the day, when her sight was good, she might have several games on at once, knowing all the coaches and quarterbacks to each team.

Jean really looked at life through a grateful lens and chose to be positive even when her body became so frail. She was looking forward to eternity with Jesus, with renewed sight, hearing & mobility!

Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Bacon. She is survived by her brother, John Delmolino; her son Bill (& Chellie) Bacon; her daughter Sue (& Drew) Stoddard; grandchildren Kelly (& Brady) Mengarelli, Grant Stoddard, Kimberly Bacon (& Taylor Hickey), Jenny (& Sjon) Green, Robert Bacon, Steven (& Claire) Bacon and great grandson Connor Bacon and great granddaughter (coming in May) Brooke Mengarelli.

All are welcome to attend a Celebration of Jean’s Beautiful Life on Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m. at the Quad City Christian Church, 501 S. Senator Hwy, Prescott, AZ 86303.

Information provided by the family.