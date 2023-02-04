Obituary: Irene E. Filippino
Longtime resident Irene E. Filippino passed away peacefully January 23, 2023 in Prescott, Arizona. Irene was born October 2, 1932 to Arthur and Elizabeth Grillo in Montclair, New Jersey.
She attended local schools and Catherine Gibbs Secretarial School, going on to 13 years as an executive secretary at Colgate Palmolive in California and New York.
On a holiday flight to the Virgin Islands she met her future husband Arthur. They married June 1, 1963 and spent the next 12 years in London, England where Arthur worked for the U.S. Navy Command. Two sons were born, Adam and Eric, and many friends were made.
The family returned to the U.S. to live in Alexandria, Virginia in 1975, where Irene was a stay-at-home mom, and a volunteer in many local organizations. Upon Arthur’s retirement in 1990, they moved to Prescott. Now empty-nesters, Irene gave her time to the Funeral Ministry, Sacred Heart Church and a number of positions in her homeowner’s association.
Irene overcame adversity as a young woman and forged her life through strong will, a positive attitude and constant self-less consideration for those around her. She was a graceful, caring and private person and chose her friends carefully but maintained those relationships tirelessly through the decades. Her departure will leave a void for all she touched.
Irene is survived by sons Eric and Adam (Nancy), granddaughters Hannah, Sophia and Bailey, brother Dennis (Maureen) and a number of nephews, nieces and cousins. After 54 years of marriage she was preceded in death by Arthur.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no service. Arrangements are being handled by Heritage Memory in Prescott. If you knew Irene, please feel free to share your thoughts on their memorial page www.heritagemortuary.com
Information provided by the funeral home.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Blue Cross/Blue Shield AZ insurance no longer accepted at Dignity Health-YRMC
- Need2Know: Outdoor survival instructor Cody Lundin announces 2023 course calendar; Prescott Hearing Center, Synergy Home Care open Prescott Valley office; Josh’s Plumbing offers localized service
- Dignity Health-YRMC, Blue Cross/Blue Shield Arizona encouraged to find solution to contract dispute
- California man arrested in connection with bomb threat made next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott
- Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Group extend negotiations with BCBSAZ for 48 hours
- Watson Lake overflow going to recharge aquifer
- Obituary: Jamie Don Slocum
- Suspects wanted after armed robbery of taxi driver
- Barricaded Chino Valley suspect leads to SWAT response
- Update: Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona in-network coverage at Dignity Health-YRMC, medical group extended through Feb. 6 as negotiations continue
- Blue Cross/Blue Shield AZ insurance no longer accepted at Dignity Health-YRMC
- 16-year-old, being tried as adult, pleads not guilty to murder in Camp Verde
- Burned body of female discovered in Prescott near fire pit
- 209-unit apartment complex near Gateway Mall, opioid lawsuit settlement funds, up for Prescott Council discussion Tuesday
- New 54-home subdivision planned off proposed extension of Smoke Tree Lane
- Motorcycle rider wanted for reckless driving, felony flight from police
- Prescott Police detective cited, released for impaired driving
- Obituary: Bernadine and James Pullaro
- Obituary: Wayne P. Zimmerman
- California man arrested in connection with bomb threat made next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: