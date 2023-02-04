Obituary: Irene E. Filippino

Longtime resident Irene E. Filippino passed away peacefully January 23, 2023 in Prescott, Arizona. Irene was born October 2, 1932 to Arthur and Elizabeth Grillo in Montclair, New Jersey.

She attended local schools and Catherine Gibbs Secretarial School, going on to 13 years as an executive secretary at Colgate Palmolive in California and New York.

On a holiday flight to the Virgin Islands she met her future husband Arthur. They married June 1, 1963 and spent the next 12 years in London, England where Arthur worked for the U.S. Navy Command. Two sons were born, Adam and Eric, and many friends were made.

The family returned to the U.S. to live in Alexandria, Virginia in 1975, where Irene was a stay-at-home mom, and a volunteer in many local organizations. Upon Arthur’s retirement in 1990, they moved to Prescott. Now empty-nesters, Irene gave her time to the Funeral Ministry, Sacred Heart Church and a number of positions in her homeowner’s association.

Irene overcame adversity as a young woman and forged her life through strong will, a positive attitude and constant self-less consideration for those around her. She was a graceful, caring and private person and chose her friends carefully but maintained those relationships tirelessly through the decades. Her departure will leave a void for all she touched.

Irene is survived by sons Eric and Adam (Nancy), granddaughters Hannah, Sophia and Bailey, brother Dennis (Maureen) and a number of nephews, nieces and cousins. After 54 years of marriage she was preceded in death by Arthur.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no service. Arrangements are being handled by Heritage Memory in Prescott. If you knew Irene, please feel free to share your thoughts on their memorial page www.heritagemortuary.com

Information provided by the funeral home.