Obituary: Derek Henry Brownlee

Derek Henry Brownlee, aka “Felix”, passed away quietly at home on January 21, 2023. He was able to say “goodbye” to his closest friends while under Hospice care. His many generous financial donations were also transacted before his passing. He gave his all through his inspirations and practical execution. Derek’s impact on countless lives here in the Prescott area will be felt for many years.

Born in Dublin, Ireland on February 14, 1944, the second of three children, he had two sisters, Joyce and Helen. The Brownlees were highly respected as a progressive, successful, fun-loving family. After graduating from Trinity College, receiving his electrical engineering degree, Derek chose to leave the family business and relocated to America. After several different employments, G.E. hired him.

After retiring in 1988, Derek moved to Prescott, Arizona, which he devoted to. Always an activist, his focus was always on making this a better world wherever help was needed. His activities included participating in many community organizations involving people and nature.

A few of these were Sharlot Hall Museum, C.C.J., Yavapai Trails (Open Space Alliance), United Way, Granite Dells Preservation, P.P.Library (patron of books, game board host and inventor), Alternative Transportation (bicycles always!). What he called “his work” was the extensive mapping of our wilderness trails in Yavapai County. They are now preserved in Sharlot Hall Archives. Derek rode every trail for many hours, usually on his bicycle, sometimes walking. He dearly loved the warmth and brightness of our Arizona sun.

His works of passion were his spiritual pursuits included the “Must BE Funny” manifesto whereby funny is the answer to our too serious, miserable lives; for the new millennium. Derek’s brilliant intellect and his willingness to experience and explore any and all pure and positive enthusiasms often went beyond where most of us live. Before “Must BE Funny” articles about politics, government, taxation, voting and God were published.

Another long-term project resulted in volumes of research entitled “Grail Theory - The Problem with Abundance”. He used his talents fully “to benefit all beings”. Derek gave “his all”, using only the minimal needed for his own life. This is a glimpse into Derek Brownlee’s life. To encapsulate all he was and all he has done is not possible. Some of his favorite hangouts were Bill’s Pizza, Apple Pan, Taj Mahal, Thai House and Lifeway’s Book Store. He loved his camaraderie with friends over coffee and a shared brownie. His weekly treat was a dark pint and a piece of pizza!

There is a Gathering of Celebration and Gratitude for Derek on February 14, 2023, Valentine’s Day, at Ruffner/Wakelin Funeral Home in Prescott; from 3 to 6 p.m. Friends, music, shared memories, photos AND refreshments will be shared during our farewell to this amazing, irreplaceable man. Please make donations to Catholic Social Services on Summit St. in Prescott in lieu of flowers. Possible bronze to be commissioned. Goodbye, Derek Brownlee.

