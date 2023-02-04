Obituary: Barbara J. Walker
A friend that knows Barbara well wrote what a woman! An athlete, a good friend, a dog lover and a beautiful person inside and out. That pretty much sums up a life well lived.
Barbara was born in Minnesota on April 5, 1938. She passed away on January 24, 2023 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Barbara never met a stranger and even in her failing years she was loved by the staff at Highgate because of her disposition, always a smile.
She taught high school in San Francisco and Los Angeles and after retiring from the school system was a dog groomer for several years. She loved sports, especially tennis but her passion in life was animals. She traveled always animal oriented, Africa, Galapagos. She has pictures of scuba diving in Belize. She raised and showed German Shepherds and later Boston Terriers.
By now Barbara has crossed The Rainbow Bridge and is with her friends that have been waiting for her.
There will be no services.
