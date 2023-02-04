Blue Cross Blue Shield clarifies coverage status

With questions abounding over who will or will not be impacted if Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center and Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona are unable to settle on a new in-network contract by close of day Monday, Feb. 6, officials for the insurance carrier expect to go live this weekend with a new website to help their customers determine more about their coverage and options.

On Friday afternoon, Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona Public Information Specialist Amanda Siedler offered the following information to help clarify those who will be exempt from a loss of coverage, noting many now enrolled in Yavapai County WILL continue to have coverage even without a new contract. Those enrolled in Health Choice (Medicaid) will continue to have coverage; Federal Employee Program (FEP) will not be impacted until the end of 2023; HMO plans using the Neighborhood Network will not be impacted through the end of 2023.

If a member ID begins with “R,” “NNJ,” “NNG,” “HC” “MZH” or any other letter combination, the contract negotiation does not apply.

If after Feb. 6 no agreement is reached, these plans WILL be considered out-of-network, Siedler said. They are: PPO or EPO plans using the Statewide/National PPO Network; HMO plans using the Statewide HMO Network; Medicare Advantage PPO plans using the Blue Journey Network; Medicare Supplement plans using the Senior Preferred Medicare Supplement Network; Plans using the BCBSAZ Workers Compensation Network.

As stated when this was first announced earlier this week, Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s two campus emergency care are always covered as an in-network expense, and patients can continue “in-process treatment and hospital stays in-network” and scheduled surgeries and post-surgery care will continue to be covered at in-network costs.

With a commitment to do what’s best for its clients, Siedler said the insurer has a “Clinical Rapid Response Team” available for anyone facing a “life-altering condition or diagnosis” so that they can get whatever testing and care they require as soon as possible. If a new contract is not signed, Siedler said Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona will work with its customers to find “in-network providers” in the area for future appointments.

Those customers with additional questions about their coverage are encouraged to email MemberHelp@azblue.com or call any of these numbers:

Individuals and family plans: 602-864-4115; Medicare Supplement plans: 602-864-4122; Commercial (Employer) Group plans: 602-864-4400.