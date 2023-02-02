OFFERS
Dignity Health YRMC continues negotiations with Blue Cross/Blue Shield Arizona

Yavapai Regional Medical Center will begin allowing limited patient visitation at its hospital locations in Prescott and Prescott Valley beginning Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (Courier file photo)

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: February 2, 2023 8:47 p.m.

The drama surrounding in-network insurance coverage at Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center for thousands of Yavapai County residents enrolled with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona continues as negotiations between leaders of both have yet to be resolved.

At the end of the business day on Thursday, Feb. 2, Dignity Health’s leadership staff reiterated only that Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona customers were guaranteed in-network access through Feb. 2. No information was forthcoming about coverage come Friday, Feb. 3 or the weekend if no agreement is reached.

Prior to the extension, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona notified its customers that the in-network contract with Dignity Health was to expire on Jan. 31 and patients would be billed as out-of-network come Feb. 1.

“While an agreement between Yavapai Regional Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Group with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona has not yet been reached, we continue to work in good faith to create a new, responsible contract that will protect patient choice and access to essential health care services, as well as enable us to continue supporting and investing in our employees, keep our equipment and technology up-to-date, and maintain our facilities,” said a hospital news release Thursday afternoon.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona did not release any additional information on Thursday.

Arizona’s congressional delegation, state legislators and the chairman of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors have all delivered letters to Dignity Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona’s top leaders to seek a resolution that considers the medical needs of insured patients who live in western Yavapai County where there is now no other hospitals available for their care. Social media continues to be a platform for Dignity Health patients and BCBSAZ customers to express concerns about the possible ramifications of losing their promised insurance coverage. Out-of-network costs can cost hundreds or thousands more dollars than in-network coverage depending on the treatment a patient requires.

The Daily Courier will continue to monitor progress with negotiations. In the meantime, patients will need to contact Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona about the status of their coverage.

Dignity Health set up this week a hotline number for patients to call related to this matter: 1-702-616-5786.

