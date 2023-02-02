Adoption Spotlight: Matthew J.
Originally Published: February 2, 2023 8:36 p.m.
Matthew is a compassionate and creative boy who enjoys riding his bike, racing his friends, playing games and building Legos. He loves spending time outdoors and will never say no to carrots, noodles and meatball subs. His favorite TV show is “Craig of the Creek.” Get to know Matthew and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
