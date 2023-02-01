Suspects wanted after armed robbery of taxi driver

Prescott police are seeking a man and woman who robbed a female taxi driver at gunpoint in Prescott Sunday morning, Jan. 29, in the 100 block of North Arizona Street.

Prescott Police responded to the report of the robbery at about 10:25. Through the course of the investigation, it was reported that the male suspect pointed a handgun at the driver, and told her to drive while still at gunpoint. The victim was directed to pull into a parking lot in the 500 block of 6th Street where she was ordered to leave her vehicle. The suspects then drove away in the vehicle, which contained the victims’ personal belongings.

The stolen vehicle was later located abandoned in the parking lot of the Hilton Garden Inn, located in the 300 block of North Montezuma Street.

The suspects were described as a white male between 30 and 40 years old, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet, medium build, possibly wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket. The female suspect was described as a white female 25 to 30 years old, between 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet, 4 inches, 130 pounds, with light blonde hair, and possibly wearing a tan beanie and tan jacket.

Currently, the suspects remain at large. The police are asking for anyone with any information regarding this crime to call Det. Grahlmann at 928-777-1900 ext. 5641. You can also remain anonymous by reporting information to Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-952-3232 or at yavapaisw.com.

Information provided by Prescott Police Department.