Obituary: Max Richard Fields

Max Richard Fields. (Courtesy)

Max Richard Fields. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 1, 2023 9:28 p.m.

Max Richard Fields passed away Jan. 9, 2023 at his home in Prescott, AZ. He was born on Feb. 23, 1937 to Eugene and Kathryn (McCammon) Fields in Alhambra, CA.

He attended Alhambra High School where he was active in the band, playing clarinet and served as the drum major. He attended Mt. San Antonio Jr. College and University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) where he majored in Spanish and French.

His career began at Title Insurance and Trust Company in Los Angeles. He later moved on to become a successful Realtor in the San Gabriel Valley area (in SoCal) where he managed several real estate offices for the Herbert Hawkins Co. before owning his own Century 21 Office in Sierra Madre, CA. He also maintained a broker’s license in Prescott for several years.

Max married Lucy Annette (Smith) Fields in 1959. Together they had one daughter, Wendy (Fields) Wells. Max and Lucy shared the love of adventure. They traveled all over the world throughout their 63 years of marriage. They also explored the United States either in their RV or in classic cars on various car caravans as Max was quite the car enthusiast.

Max had a passion for classic cars early on in life. He particularly liked the ‘30s and ‘40s models. He owned and restored many classics throughout his lifetime and was a member of numerous car clubs. He enjoyed attending and showing his cars at shows. A tour with the Packards International Car Club is what brought Max and Lucy to Prescott in 1990.

In addition to his car hobby, Max developed a love of sailing. He and Lucy spent several summers sailing up and down the coast of Southern California before giving up the boating life and began a life in Prescott.

Upon moving to Prescott, Max became involved in the fine arts community where he revived his high school musical interest. He played with several of the local musical organizations throughout Yavapai County. His community involvement also included being a member of the Prescott Area Association of Realtors and the Lions Club during the 1990s.

Max’s pride and joy was his family. Max is survived by his wife, Lucy, his daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Jim Wells, and his 3 grandchildren, Addison, Hannah, and Cooper Wells. Max was predeceased in death by his mother and father and his grandparents who were all an important part of his life.

The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 at The Prescott Centennial Center located at 989 Wineglass Drive, Prescott, AZ. All are welcome, and please provide some notice so we can make sure to accommodate everyone. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.

Information provided by the family.

