Obituary: Lila Lorene Farr
Lila Lorene Farr, 81, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Jan. 29, 2023. Lila was born in Covina, California on Jan. 13, 1942.
She left behind her brother James Farr, Jim and Victoria White (niece), Tom and Jamie Larson (niece), Isaac (nephew) and Danielle Farr, Brandon Stafford (nephew) and Clifford and Hannah Donathan (niece), and many great-nieces and nephews.
Lila was an educator on many levels in California for over 30 years before retiring and relocating to Prescott to continue her passion for horses. She trained and showed horses throughout her life and won many championship awards along the way. Lila was always willing to be of help to those around her. She always had a smile on her face and her independent spirit and positive energy will be greatly missed by family and friends alike.
To honor Lila Farr’s memory, we are holding a celebration of her life at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023, at QuadCity Christian Church, Prescott on Senator Highway. We invite anyone who knew her to attend and remember her life.
Information provided by the family.
