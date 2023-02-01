Obituary: Betty I. Potter

Betty I. Potter went to be with our Lord on Jan. 26, 2023. She was born on Dec. 27, 1929 at home in Oakfield, New York to the late Walter and Florence (Hale) Shamp.

She graduated from Corfu High School, Corfu, New York. She was married August 20, 1949 to Kenneth W. Potter, who predeceased her in 2017. She was also predeceased by her parents and her brother Harold Shamp.

Betty is survived by daughters: Linda Bradford - Peoria, AZ, Laurie Contreras, Prescott, AZ and son: Terry Potter - Hendersonville, NC; brother: Raymond Shamp - California; Sister: Joyce Williams - Ackworth, GA. She has a total of 39 grand, great and great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Her interests were love for God, missions, family, friends, reading, writing letters, crochet, counted cross stitch, Swedish weave, and traveling. She was a major prayer warrior.

She had volunteered for Red Cross at VA hospitals (Cleveland, Long Beach, Phoenix and driving in Prescott). Loved being a homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. She was a bookkeeper (and co-owner) for Ken’s Auto Supply and Wickenburg Auto Supply. Past president of Prescott Soroptimist International. Ken and Betty Volunteered for one year at a mission hospital in Cote-D-Voire, Africa. For 18 years, Ken and Betty traveled part time to do volunteer labor at a Christian organization all over the United States as part of Servants on Wheels Ever Ready.

Celebration of Life at: Countryside Chapel, 8766 Highway 69, Prescott Valley, 2 p.m., Feb. 18. No flowers, please donate to Maggies Hospice or Yavapai County Food Bank. Friends and family welcome.

Information provided by the family.