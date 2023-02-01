Adoption Spotlight: Leah
Originally Published: February 1, 2023 7:34 p.m.
Leah is a kind, thoughtful and outgoing girl who makes friends easily and enjoys all sorts of activities. She especially loves listening to music, playing soccer, riding horses and spending time with friends. Leah is passionate about animals and plans to become a veterinarian when she grows up. She also hopes to be a foster parent. Get to know Leah and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
