Young Eagles Fan Dressed Up in Legendary Jason Kelce Costume, and Everyone Loved It

This young Philadelphia Eagles fan clearly knew how to end 2023 on a high note.

Beloved Eagles center Jason Kelce endeared himself even more to the city of Philadelphia—if that was even possible—after the team’s Super Bowl win during the 2017 season when he donned a Mummers outfit for the Super Bowl parade. The ensemble is a form of colorful garb traditionally worn during the annual New Year’s Day parade in the City of Brotherly Love.

Well, one young Eagles fan decided to recreate Kelce's legendary Mummers outfit before the team's contest against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Fans absolutely loved it.

This young fan dressed up as @JasonKelce 👏 pic.twitter.com/7M2tQ2RFXI — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 31, 2023

This kid gets the stamp of the week!! — Jen E (@jenm0804_jen) December 31, 2023

Amazing 👏💞💞💞💞💞 — Capricious♓ Fanm ayisyen 💱☯️🇳🇬🇺🇸👌 (@Thepiscesgeng) December 31, 2023

Another NFL fan posted a message on X, formerly Twitter, requesting that the New Heights podcast, hosted by Kelce and his brother Travis, discuss this Eagles fan's brilliant costume.

@newheightshow this has to be talked about!! 🤩 — Lacee Amos (@LaceeAmos) December 31, 2023

It's too bad that Kelce wasn't in his Mummers outfit, as he and the young fan would have been nearly identical, aside from the obvious size difference.

Here's hoping that Kelce, whether it's during his postgame media availability or an episode of his podcast, will find a way to shout out this fan for his amazing costume.