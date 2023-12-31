Will Trader Joe's Be Open on New Year's Day 2024?

It's no secret that Trader Joe's is the place to be for all your needs. Looking for a new freezer fave? They've got that. Want to see what seasonal items you need to have on your list? You can bet Trader Joe's has got a bunch of those. Whatever it is you need, they've got you covered—and it's at an extremely affordable price. With as much as they provide to customers, knowing Trader Joe's New Year's Day hours may be beneficial for those who like to shop at the top of each week.

Since New Year's Day lands on a Monday, hitting up Trader Joe's to stock up for your first week of the new year may be on the top of your list. Whether you're hoping to stock up on veggies or just looking for new snacks to take to work, getting in early can help you steer clear of waiting in line or missing out on the new items that are bound to drop on the first day of the new year.

So, can you expect TJ's to open its doors on the first day of the new year? Unfortunately, no. According to the popular retailer's website, Trader Joe's will be closed on New Year's Day. All is not lost, however, as the retailer will be open on New Year's Eve for anyone looking to get set for the new year prior to its arrival.

For those that are looking to get any last-minute New Year's Eve celebratory items, Trader Joe's has announced that it will be open until 5 p.m. local time on Sunday, December 31. Don't live near a Trader Joe's? Here's whether or not Publix will be open on New Year's Day instead.

