Sunday, Dec. 31
Will Taylor Swift Be at the Chiefs-Bengals Game Supporting Travis Kelce?

Michelle Stein
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 3:26 p.m.

Will she or won't she? That's the question on Taylor Swift fans' minds ahead of the Chiefs-Bengals game on Sunday, Dec. 31, as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, prepares for a home game in Kansas City.

Because Swift has attended the past several Chiefs games since her Eras Tour hiatus, the chances are decent of her making an appearance at Arrowhead Stadium on New Year's Eve. However, it's difficult to say with 100 percent certainty—until she actually shows up (or not) to the Chiefs-Bengals game. It's even trickier to pinpoint her whereabouts ahead of the matchup, as the Instagram account tracking her private jets no longer exists.

Most recently, Swift cheered on Kelce at the Chiefs-Raiders home game on Christmas Day alongside her parents, Scott and Andrea, and her brother, Austin, notably dressed up as Santa.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have arrived for today's Christmas game against the #Raiders

🎅pic.twitter.com/B2RIdFRm9f

— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 25, 2023

Swift also attended the Chiefs-Patriots game at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 17. There, Kelce was caught admiring a poster of his girlfriend hanging inside the arena—a moment that quickly went viral on social media.

🚨| Travis Kelce admires a Taylor Swift poster at Gillette Stadium for today’s Chiefs vs Patriots game!

pic.twitter.com/Hp0CxBT23g

— The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) December 17, 2023

So far, the "Lover" singer has attended eight Chiefs games this season. Swift opened up about her decision to support her beau despite the intense media attention in her Time's Person of the Years 2023 cover story.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she told the publication. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Hopefully, fans will see Swift cheer on Kelce on Dec. 31. We'll keep an eye out for her ahead of kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET!

Next: Gracie Hunt, Daughter of Chiefs Owner, Explains What It's Like Having Taylor Swift at Travis Kelce's Games

