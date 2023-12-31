What Are Sam's Club's New Year's Day Hours?

No matter what time of the year it is, you can count on Sam's Club to deliver what you're looking for. From killer deals on dinnerware to limited-edition treats, there's really not much you can't get when stopping by the warehouse. As such, you may find yourself needing to pick up something quick to kick off the new year, but before heading there, it's good to know: Is Sam's Club open on New Year's Day?

Sam's Club is known for being a go-to destination for anyone looking to get a lot without spending as much. Need a bulk amount of paper plates for this year's New Year's Eve party? They've got that. Looking to nab yourself an amazing deal on sodas? You can bet you'll be able to get them at an unbeatable price there.

No matter what it is that you're looking for, they've got it and you can get it from them at a price that won't leave your pockets empty. But what's going to happen on New Year's Day when you need to pick up something last-minute? Will Sam's Club be open for you? Unfortunately, they will not.

According to the Sam's Club website, all Sam's Club locations will be closed on New Year's Day 2024. They will, however, be open on New Year's Eve (December 31) during the reduced hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. And if it can wait until the second day of the new year, Sam's Club will return to regular hours then.

Hopefully, you're able to get what you need leading up to New Year's Day and if you planned to stop by to grab something from the cafe, you can always stop by any of these restaurants open on New Year's Day instead.

