Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus' domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent's Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning Businesses must report ownership information to federal government beginning Jan. 1 Need2Know: Brown Bag Burger + Brewery now open in Prescott; Ewing Outdoor Supply Acquires Fuzzy's Materials in Prescott Valley; Health Essentials opens in Chino Valley Talking Money: Where we came from in '23, where we may go in '24 New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures

Sunday, Dec. 31
What Are Kroger's New Year's Day Hours?

Choya Johnson
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 3:30 p.m.

With New Year's Day practically here, many of you are probably wondering what stores will be open for the last-minute necessities. From orange juice to the forgotten rolls of paper towels. there seems to alway be a reason to make a store run on New Year's Day. But, is Kroger open on New Year's Day 2024 to help you out with those needs?

Kroger, a retail giant with a network spanning over 2,800 store locations across the United States, is known for its commitment to providing quality products and a diverse shopping experience. Whether you're looking for fresh produce and pantry staples or innovative and fan-favorite products, Kroger's shelves are stocked with a wide array of options to suit every taste and preference.

One of the unique perks of shopping at Kroger extends beyond the aisles and into their fuel centers. Kroger's gas pumps not only offer convenience, but also fantastic discounts for loyal customers. So, will you be able to stop by and stock up on New Year's Day?

Fortunately for Kroger shoppers, Kroger is slated to be open for New Years Day 2024. Hours, however, may vary depending on location, so it's best to verify through Kroger's store locator or to contact your local for accurate hours. 

