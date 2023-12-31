Tyreek Hill Makes Cool NFL History During Dolphins-Ravens Showdown

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Christmas trees see second life in some places Popular names for babies have changed dramatically Uber partners with Waymo in Arizona to offer autonomous rides Prescott VA campus’ domiciliary program offering hope for veterans Superintendent’s Corner: HUSD striving to personalize learning Businesses must report ownership information to federal government beginning Jan. 1 Need2Know: Brown Bag Burger + Brewery now open in Prescott; Ewing Outdoor Supply Acquires Fuzzy’s Materials in Prescott Valley; Health Essentials opens in Chino Valley Talking Money: Where we came from in ’23, where we may go in ‘24 New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures

Subscribe Now
Sunday, Dec. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Tyreek Hill Makes Cool NFL History During Dolphins-Ravens Showdown

Wilton Jackson
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 8:24 p.m.

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill surpassed another milestone in his pursuit to become the NFL’s first wide receiver to eclipse 2,000 receiving yards.

During the Dolphins’ Week 17 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Hill became the first player in NFL history to record multiple seasons of at least 1,700 receiving yards. Hill entered Sunday’s contest needing only 59 yards to reach the 1,700-yard plateau. During the ’22 campaign, Hill registered a career-high and a Dolphins-record 1,710 receiving yards.

The All-Pro wide receiver also became the third player to register more than 110 receptions in three consecutive seasons in Sunday’s battle for the AFC’s top spot, joining Antonio Brown (’13 to ’15) and Wes Welker (’07 to ’09).

Currently, Hill has six receptions for 76 yards versus Baltimore and is 283 receiving yards from 2,000 for the season. Despite Hill’s success, the Ravens are in full control against the Dolphins, leading 35–13 in the third quarter. 

Tyreek Hill is the first player in #NFL history to have multiple seasons with 1700+ receiving yards.

Back-to-back. He’s been absolutely insane since joining the #Dolphins pic.twitter.com/TjTT9j38z2

— JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 31, 2023

Miami (11–4) can clinch the AFC East with a win or tie against Baltimore (12–3) or a Buffalo Bills loss or tie to the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, the Ravens can secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home field advantage if they hold on to defeat the Dolphins.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: