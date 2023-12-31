Two NFL Teams Were Interested in Lamar Jackson Before Season, per Report

One of the biggest NFL headlines in the offseason was the contract battle between the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson after he initially requested a trade from the team.

The now favorite to win NFL MVP eventually signed a five-year $260 million contract extension with the Ravens in April, but before that was agreed upon, the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers inquired about signing Jackson, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

However, neither team made much effort to sign Jackson despite the Ravens placing the non-exclusive $32 million franchise tag on their quarterback, which essentially gave more NFL teams the opportunity to draft offer sheets. But, none of those offer sheet ideas came close to what the Ravens could match.

Instead of signing Jackson, the Raiders instead signed veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. He hasn’t started since Oct. 30, though, as interim head coach Antonio Pierce benched him after the Raiders fired coach Josh McDaniels.

The Panthers drafted Bryce Young out of Alabama with the No. 1 pick in the draft instead of signing for Jackson. Carolina has the worst record in the NFL going 2–13 so far this season.

The Ravens currently hold the No. 1 spot in the playoff picture as Jackson has led the team to a 12–3 record. Jackson’s completed 66.3% of his passes for 3,357 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s also totaled 786 rushing yards and five touchdowns.