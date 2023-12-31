Taylor Swift Seemed to be Wearing Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Jacket Upon Arrival at Sunday’s Game vs. Bengals

Taylor Swift is back in a familiar place on Sunday—Arrowhead Stadium.

The pop star is once again attending one of Travis Kelce’s games and it’s a big one, with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in a matchup that has plenty of playoff implications in a crowded AFC postseason race.

Taylor Swift cheers during the first half of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports Created&colon

Swift arrived shortly before kickoff and she seemed to be wearing Kelce’s Chiefs jacket, or at least it’s the same one as he wore to the team’s Christmas Day game last week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here she is making her entrance:

Taylor Swift spending New Year’s Eve with the #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/irTNlcw79j — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) December 31, 2023

This was Kelce wearing that jacket last week:

Chiefs fans are hoping their team bounce back from a tough home loss last week.