Say What? Find Out the True 'Auld Lang Syne' Meaning and Why We Sing It Every New Year's Eve

Jessica Sager
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 7:57 p.m.

We sing "Auld Lang Syne" at the end of every single year, but as Mariah Carey asks in her indelible version, "Does anybody really know the words?" After all, what is the meaning of "Auld Lang Syne"?

"Auld Lang Syne" has its origins in the Scottish language, which explains why so much of it may as well be Greek to most of us. While most people have no idea what they're singing, nor what it means, one fun fact about "Auld Lang Syne" is that nowhere in the original song is the new year mentioned at all. As such, it's commonly performed and played at other celebrations in Scotland, including weddings and graduations—but Scottish New Year's celebrations, called "Hogmanay," is where "Auld Lang Syne" shines brightest.

Guy Lombardo popularized "Auld Lang Syne" in the United States, with broadcasts of his band, the Royal Canadians, playing on the rooftop of New York City's Roosevelt Hotel from 1929 to 1959, then from 1960 to 1976 at the iconic Waldorf Astoria.

Now that you know a little bit about why we sing "Auld Lang Syne" on New Year's Eve, get to know what "Auld Lang Syne" means and how it came to be.

Related: What’s the First Country To Celebrate the New Year?

What is the meaning of "Auld Lang Syne"?

"Auld Lang Syne" directly translates to "old long since" in 18th-century Scots. This essentially means times gone by or "old times."

What does "we'll take a cup of kindness yet" mean?

Think spirits, but not the ghost kind: "A cup of kindness" refers to raising a toast to loved ones, kindness, and overall good vibes.

Related: Happy New Year Wishes!

What language is "Auld Lang Syne"?

"Auld Lang Syne" was originally written in the Scots language.

Related: 100 Best New Year Quotes

Who wrote "Auld Lang Syne" lyrics?

The song "Auld Lang Syne" comes from a Robert Burns poem. Burns was the national poet of Scotland and wrote the poem in 1788, but it wasn't published until 1799—three years after his death.

Related: 26 Funny New Year Memes To Celebrate 2024

What are the original lyrics to "Auld Lang Syne"?

The full original lyrics to "Auld Lang Syne" are:

Should auld acquaintance be forgot,
And never brought to mind?
Should auld acquaintance be forgot,
And auld lang syne

For auld lang syne, my jo,
For auld lang syne.
We'll tak a cup o' kindness yet,
For auld lang syne.

And surely ye'll be your pint-stowp!
And surely I'll be mine!
And we'll tak a cup o' kindness yet,
For auld lang syne.

For auld lang syne, my jo,
For auld lang syne.
We'll tak a cup o' kindness yet,
For auld lang syne.

We twa hae run about the braes
And pu'd the gowans fine
But we've wander'd mony a weary foot
Sin auld lang syne.

For auld lang syne, my jo,
For auld lang syne.
We'll tak a cup o' kindness yet,
For auld lang syne.

We twa hae paidl'd i' the burn
Frae mornin' sun till dine.
But seas between us braid hae roar'd
Sin auld lang syne.

For auld lang syne, my jo,
For auld lang syne.
We'll tak a cup o' kindness yet,
For auld lang syne.

And there's a hand, my trusty fiere!
And gie's a hand o' thine!
And we'll tak a right guid willy waught,
For auld lang syne.

For auld lang syne, my jo,
For auld lang syne.
We'll tak a cup o' kindness yet,
For auld lang syne.

Related: Ring in 2024 with 100 of the Best New Year’s Quotes

What are the English lyrics to "Auld Lang Syne"?

The English lyrics to "Auld Lang Syne" are:

Should old acquaintance be forgot
And never brought to mind?
Should old acquaintance be forgot,
And long, long ago.

And for long, long ago, my dear
For long, long ago
We'll take a cup of kindness yet
For long, long ago.

And surely you'll buy your pint-jug!
And surely I'll buy mine!
And we'll take a cup of kindness yet
For long, long ago.

Should old acquaintance be forgot
And never brought to mind?
Should old acquaintance be forgot,
And long, long ago.

We two have run about the hills
And pulled the daisies fine;
But we've wandered many the weary foot
Since long, long ago.

Should old acquaintance be forgot
And never brought to mind?
Should old acquaintance be forgot,
And long, long ago.

We two have paddled in the stream,
From morning sun till dine;
But seas between us broad have roared
Since long, long ago.

Should old acquaintance be forgot
And never brought to mind?
Should old acquaintance be forgot,
And long, long ago.

And there's a hand, my trusty friend!
And give us a hand of yours!
And we'll take a deep draught of good-will
For long, long ago.

Should old acquaintance be forgot
And never brought to mind?
Should old acquaintance be forgot,
And long, long ago.

Next, check out the 50 best New Year's Eve songs ever!

