Queen Margrethe of Denmark Will Abdicate After 52 Years on the Throne

Michelle Stein
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 7:24 p.m.

Shortly after the ringing in of the new year, a new era will begin for the Danish monarch—as Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has announced her abdication.

The monarch, 83, revealed her intention to step down from the throne on Jan. 14 during her annual New Year's Eve speech. The news was also announced on the Danish royal family's website.

"I have decided that now is the right time. On 14 January 2024—52 years after I succeeded my beloved father—I will step down as queen of Denmark," she said during her Dec. 31 speech. "I leave the throne to my son, Crown Prince Frederik."

Queen Margrethe also explained her reasons for abdicating, noting that 52 years of rule "takes its toll, and the number of ailments increases. One cannot undertake as much as one managed in the past."

She continued: "In February this year I underwent extensive back surgery. Everything went well, thanks to the competent health personnel, who took care of me. Inevitably, the operation gave cause to thoughts about the future—whether now would be an appropriate time to pass on the responsibility to the next generation."

In July, Queen Margrethe officially became the country's longest-reigning monarch. She succeeded her late father, Frederik IX, in January 1972.

Frederick, Crown Prince of Denmark, 55, is married to Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark, 51. They share two children, Christian, Prince of Denmark, 18, and Isabella, Princess of Denmark, 16.

Queen Margrethe finished her speech by expressing gratitude.

"The support and assistance which I have received throughout the years, have been crucial to the success of my task," she said. "It is my hope that the new King and Queen will be met with the same trust and devotion which have fallen to my lot."

