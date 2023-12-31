OFFERS
NFL World Loses Mind As Cowboys Survive Lions Amid Wild Final Sequence

Mike McDaniel
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 4:56 a.m.

Well, that’s not exactly how the Detroit Lions drew it up.

No, no, we’re not talking about the fact that they couldn’t cover Dallas Cowboys star wideout CeeDee Lamb all night. 

We’re talking about the two-point conversion that wasn’t with 20 seconds left to play.

Let’s start here. Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey converted on a 43-yard field goal with 1:41 to play to give Dallas a 20–13 lead. On the ensuing possession, Lions quarterback Jared Goff hit on a series of chunk pass plays to get the Detroit offense within striking distance with less than 30 seconds to play.

On second-and-10 from the Dallas 11, Goff hit go-to wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown for an 11-yard touchdown to cut the Cowboys lead to one with 23 seconds to play. As if there was any doubt, the Lions opted to go for two and the win.

Goff took the snap on the two-point conversion, looked to his left and completed a pass in the end zone to offensive tackle Taylor Decker on what appeared to be the game-winning score on a tackle-eligible play. However, the officials determined that Decker never reported himself as an eligible receiver, and assessed Decker and the Lions with an illegal touching penalty that wiped the two-point conversion off the board.

ESPN showed the overhead camera angle before the 2-point conversion and it sure looks like Taylor Decker went over to the refs.

I don't know what else he's telling them....pic.twitter.com/bGvH3kyJzD

— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 31, 2023

With the offense now pushed back to the Dallas seven-yard line for the retry of the two-point conversion, Campbell and the Lions decided to go for it again. Goff took the snap, looked over the middle and threw an incomplete pass. However, Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons jumped offside.

The Lions had the ball back at the Dallas two for the third try at the two-point conversion. Goff looked to his left and threw an incomplete pass intended for tight end James Mitchell.

The Cowboys retained the one-point lead and recovered the ensuing onside kick. After a kneel down, Dallas emerged victorious and moved to 11–5 on the year.

While Lions fans will certainly lament the end-of-game officiating, the defense’s inability to cover Lamb is the key reason for the loss. Lamb finished with 13 receptions for 227 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets in the much-needed victory for the Cowboys.

Dallas remains alive for the one-seed, while Detroit’s hopes at securing a first-round bye in the playoffs took a significant hit on Saturday night. The Lions fell to 11–5, but the Cowboys now own a potential tiebreaker.

Here’s how NFL fans reacted to the wild end-of-game sequence as the Cowboys escaped with the victory.

For what it's worth: Tonight's officiating crew was the same one that botched the ending of Packers-Chiefs with the no-DPI call on Marquez Valdes-Scantling. https://t.co/k8o9KRDQA2

— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 31, 2023

Doesn’t the ref announce when a player reports as eligible before the play?

— Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) December 31, 2023

The booth ref for ESPN is saying maybe the ref didn’t pay attention to Decker reporting. He is looking away. This is a $15B industry. How is that possible? There’s got to be a better way than hoping the ref hears you when you report. pic.twitter.com/EJqrtiDO83

— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 31, 2023

Mike McCarthy going up to Dan Campbell after the game thanking him for avoiding even more RIDICULE than he’s experiencing now. pic.twitter.com/FcmhSEtj88

— Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) December 31, 2023

So it looks like the Lions' OL did report to the ref, who then says something to the Cowboys defense.

But it was an illegal formation and ineligible man downfield anyway. pic.twitter.com/FO41pFhF2K

— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 31, 2023
