Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures

Monday, Jan. 01
NFL Week 18 MVP Stock Watch: Congratulations, Lamar Jackson

Matt Verderame
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 11:35 p.m.

In most MVP campaigns, there’s a moment when everyone agrees on the award winner. That moment came in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL regular season for any fair observers.

Lamar Jackson helped the Baltimore Ravens torch the Miami Dolphins, throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns in a 56–19 blowout to clinch the AFC North and the conference’s top seed.

With that effort, Jackson now has thrown for 24 touchdowns. He has also rushed for more than 800 yards, consistently putting Baltimore in position to win despite significant injuries, including tight end Mark Andrews and running back Keaton Mitchell.

In short, Christian McCaffrey has been great, Tyreek Hill has been dynamic, but nobody has had a bigger impact on his team than Jackson in 2023.

Rising

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
Jackson threw five touchdown passes against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Mitch Stringer&solUSA TODAY Sports

Last week: Rising

Jackson is going to win his second MVP award in the past five seasons, putting him on a par with Patrick Mahomes in that regard.

At this point, all that’s left for Jackson is to win the Super Bowl. He’s won plenty of AFC North crowns. He’s gotten Baltimore to the playoffs time and again. The big issue has been winning in the postseason, where Baltimore only has one playoff win during his tenure.

Jackson has the MVP award locked up with the key thrown away. Now it’s onto the playoffs with his legacy on the line.

Holding steady

Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers

Last week: Holding steady

McCaffrey isn’t going to take home the MVP, but the 49ers’ superstar running back should win the Offensive Player of the Year award.

Barring a record-setting performance by someone, McCaffrey is going to be the rushing champion, and by a comfortable margin. All told, the do-it-all back has rushed for 1,463 yards and 14 touchdowns, while catching 67 passes for 564 yards and seven scores.

Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys

Last week: Falling

Prescott and the Cowboys are suddenly in the driver’s seat of the NFC East after beating the Lions, while getting the holiday gift of the Eagles losing to the Cardinals.

On Saturday night, Prescott threw for 345 yards and two touchdowns in a wild 20–19 victory. For the season, Prescott has thrown for 4,237 yards and 32 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

It’s not going to be enough to win the MVP award, but Prescott has a strong case for the Pro Bowl.

Falling

Josh Allen, QB, Bills
Allen's turnovers have hurt his case to win the MVP.

Gregory Fisher&solUSA TODAY Sports

Last week: Holding steady

The candidacy for Allen was never a strong one, but it’s officially over after the stinker we saw from him Sunday.

Allen threw for 169 yards while completing half his passes, with an interception and two fumbles (none lost). While the Bills will be playing for the AFC East on Sunday against the Dolphins, and Allen is leading the league in touchdowns, the turnovers hurt his cause.

Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers

Last week: Falling

Whatever you think of Purdy, it’s impossible to argue that he hasn’t enjoyed a fine season.

With his performance against Washington on Sunday, Purdy has thrown for 31 touchdowns while also topping the 4,000-yard barrier. It’s an accomplishment for any quarterback, let alone a seventh-round pick in his first full season as a starter.

Purdy now eyes the biggest prize, the Lombardi Trophy, with San Francisco wrapping up the NFC’s top seed.

Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins

Last week: Falling

Hill has been the league’s best receiver by a substantial margin, but he’s not going to take home MVP honors.

Historically speaking, no receiver has ever won the MVP. For Hill to have done so, he almost certainly would have needed to post the first 2,000-yard season in NFL history.

At 1,717 receiving yards, Hill would need an all-time day against the Bills on Sunday to hit the threshold.

