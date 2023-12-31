OFFERS
Sunday, Dec. 31
NFL Fans Ripped Ref From Lions-Cowboys Over His Horrific Missed Call Earlier This Season in Bears-Browns

Andy Nesbitt
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 4:14 p.m.

The Detroit Lions lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night after a controversial call took two points off the board in the final seconds that would have given the NFC North champs a huge win on the road. 

The ref behind the questionable call was Brad Allen, who knows all too well what it’s like to make costly decisions in NFL games. 

Fans were quick to point out a very bad no-call from Allen in the Chicago Bears-Cleveland Browns game just a few weeks ago. Justin Fields was lit up by a late hit by Zadarius Smith while throwing a Hail Mary in the final seconds of the first half which should have given the Bears 15 yards and a shot at a field goal before the break. 

Instead, nothing was called by Allen on this play: 

While we wait for the Brad Allen pool report, here’s the roughing from two weeks ago that he failed to call, costing the Bears a crucial field goal.

Zadarius Smith was later fined for the hit. pic.twitter.com/M7yXLtOpr3

— Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) December 31, 2023

Chicago ended up losing that game, 20-17, and the NFL later fined Smith for that hit. 

Fans are rightfully not happy with Allen: 

Brad Allen might be the NFL’s Tim Donaghy https://t.co/2pBLJhrjdy

— Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) December 31, 2023

Idc if he or his crew are betting on games or if they're just incredibly incompetent. Either way, they shouldn't be refereeing any more NFL games simply because there are too many unusual incidents that directly determined the outcome of important games!! https://t.co/oKHZ34BFJV

— I Ain't Him (@Phincane) December 31, 2023

Brad Allen should not have any playoff games at this point https://t.co/6K233l2adY

— 🏈 Kelly (@football_kelly) December 31, 2023

This is a wild sequence of officiating right here https://t.co/GVg6sR7BzD

— Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) December 31, 2023

Brad Allen’s crew shouldn’t ref a single game in the playoffs. https://t.co/f7QXZkU6f4

— 🇵🇷 #1 @LordeJones JiHaD stan (@CForClarity) December 31, 2023

There’s not a QB in the league besides JF1 that doesn’t get this call https://t.co/pgI5PRRSHR

— Jacob (@Cbuck341) December 31, 2023

For yesterday with the Lions and for this blatant missed call Brad Allen should be fired. https://t.co/5TQDrjAqQ8

— Adam (@PhamilyDoc) December 31, 2023

Why he is still being run out there week after week is now on the NFL. Allen is just incompetent. The NFL? Would love to know why they keep giving him assignments. #nfl #bradallen https://t.co/0uiyrbGFhr

— Jeff Adell (@seeking6) December 31, 2023

So this is one of tha crews that’s been terrible all season. They’ve negatively impacted tha outcome of 4 games now https://t.co/CQkC68lejW

— Corey Walker (@cwalk37) December 31, 2023
