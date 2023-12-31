OFFERS
NFL Fans Once Again Debating Fumble Touchback Rule After Cowboys Turnover

Jelani Scott
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 3:25 a.m.

One of the NFL’s most-debated rules hit the court of public opinion, once again, in Week 17 following a pivotal play involving Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb against the Detroit Lions.

With Dallas leading 7–3 and facing first-and-goal, Lamb hauled in a four-yard pass and made a move toward the right pylon, only for Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor to knock the ball loose and send it rolling through the back of the end zone.

The exciting sequence ended in a touchback and a costly Cowboys turnover, reigniting an ongoing debate amongst fans about whether or not players should be penalized for fumbling out of the end zone.

Touchback! @Lions get the ball after a fumble in the end zone 👀

📺: #DETvsDAL on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/urKeZaIvCL pic.twitter.com/8UGeDr5PAD

— NFL (@NFL) December 31, 2023

As has been the case in the past, both sides of the argument made the rounds on social media, with the discussion focusing on whether or not Lamb’s fumble should’ve given the Lions the ball back.

With the NFL set to look into the rule this offseason, Saturday’s controversial play and the ensuing discourse will likely go down as another standout submission to the review:

Hate the rule.

Absolutely despise it.

— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 31, 2023

Courtesy of the NFL's stupidest rule ...

Turnover by the Cowboys as CeeDee Lamb fumbles at the Lions 1 and the ball bounces through the end zone and out of bounds.

Dumb, dumb rule.

— Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) December 31, 2023

The worst rule in the NFL strikes the Cowboys, Lamb fumbles it out of the end zone...

— KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) December 31, 2023

I think i hate this rule because if the opposing team doesn’t gain possession of it, then it should just be a be a fumble on the offense. Put them back on the opponents 20. But the defense shouldn’t gain possession, they never did. https://t.co/vdoM4jloWQ

— Reeta the CFB Gatekeepa (@theNFLchick) December 31, 2023

I’m fine with this rule but a lot of people aren’t, so I would like to suggest a compromise.

XFL Scramble. https://t.co/1kPVSQtpVm pic.twitter.com/qgW4wUm8Vg

— jesse spector (@jessespector) December 31, 2023

CeeDee Lamb loses a fumble through the end zone, giving possession of the ball to the Lions via a touchback. The NFL has said it will review this rule in the offseason to see whether it feels a change is appropriate.

— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) December 31, 2023

CeeDee Lamb just broke Michael Irvin’s franchise record for the most receptions in a single-season, but the worst rule in football completely ruins the moment.

Fix this, @NFL.
pic.twitter.com/yMPTIp0jiW

— Michael Bier (@MichaelJBier) December 31, 2023

TRUE OR FALSE: The touchback rule is the worst rule in the #NFL  and needs to be abolished immediatelypic.twitter.com/aiPLTE5viS

— JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 31, 2023
