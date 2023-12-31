OFFERS
NBA Fans Celebrate Pistons’ Infamous Wingstop Promotion Finally Being Activated After Win

Jelani Scott
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 2:39 a.m.

Entering Saturday on a 28-game losing streak, the Detroit Pistons were in search of some sort of feel-good moment. And, thankfully for the team and its fans, the breakthrough has finally arrived in more ways than one.

The Pistons’ 129–127 home win over the Toronto Raptors marked the end of the historic skid that has plagued much of their 2023–24 season. The much-needed win for Detroit also triggered the activation of a now-infamous in-house promotion.

THE STREAK IS OVER 🙌

➡️ https://t.co/6rW97LMDHT pic.twitter.com/VAeRjwLfpH

— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 31, 2023

As the Pistons continued to flounder, their fanbase remain deprived of a deal with the popular wing restaurant chain Wingstop for five free boneless wings for every win. Now, thanks to Saturday’s victory, the promo will give more than just Pistons fans something to cheer about. 

With Detroit now riding high, the club found itself in unfamiliar territory following its win over Toronto, as NBA Twitter congratulated the Pistons for delivering two Ws to its fans:

Let there be wings https://t.co/GDsel3TdMQ

— Wingstop (@wingstop) December 31, 2023

Wingstop employees when they see Pistons fans storming in pic.twitter.com/bYOqNRejbA

— Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 31, 2023

Detroit Pistons fans running to wingstop to finally redeem their free wings: pic.twitter.com/1Z1NNjwUvt

— Alykhan Khamisa Ravjiani (AK) (@AlykhanKR) December 31, 2023

Pistons fans at Wingstop getting their free boneless wings after the Detroit Pistons finally won and ended a 28 game losing streak. pic.twitter.com/jtMObBQ4x5

— Depressed Lakers Fan (@oprahsideclark) December 31, 2023

THE DETROIT PISTONS HAVE WON A BASKETBALL GAME.

5 BONELESS WINGS YOU ARE MINE !!!! pic.twitter.com/lEfdf5LVZD

— nick (@nsitto2) December 31, 2023

Pistons fans after waiting two months to finally get free wingspic.twitter.com/b3fbmzehNH

— JrueMuse (@JrueMusee) December 31, 2023

pistons fans rushing to get their wings rn pic.twitter.com/kcZN0aibIe

— 🗡 (@TorreyTime) December 31, 2023

The city of Detroit after the Pistons win.

(But instead of corn dogs, it’s Wingstop Wings) pic.twitter.com/JzZ6HMP5P6

— Pikkit (@pikkitsports) December 31, 2023

BREAKING NEWS: The Detroit Pistons are about to win a basketball game.

Enjoy your wings, Detroit. 🫡#NBA #DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/0SsZp15yBm

— Ball Brief (@BallBrief_) December 31, 2023
