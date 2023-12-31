OFFERS
Monty Williams Describes Emotional Pistons Locker Room After Losing Streak Ends

Patrick Andres
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 2:31 a.m.

After 28 harrowing games, the Detroit Pistons are finally back in the win column.

The Pistons snapped the longest losing streak in NBA history Saturday evening with a 129-127 victory over the Toronto Raptors, ending a run that had turned over time into a national phenomenon. Guard Cade Cunningham steered the ship for Detroit, dropping 30 points and giving out 12 assists in the Pistons' first triumph since Oct. 28.

Detroit coach Monty Williams was candid when asked by reporters after the victory to describe the mood in Detroit's locker room.

"I've been a ton of locker rooms my whole life, and that's a first for me—to have that kind of, it wasn't relief, it was like, 'Thank God,'" Williams said. "Guys were screaming. I was almost in tears. I'm just so happy for our guys. I'm happy for everybody."

We hear from coach Monty Williams after the Pistons end their 28-game losing streak with a 129-127 win over the Toronto Raptors.#DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/Pc0jJOfCdt

— Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) December 31, 2023

Williams, who guided the Phoenix Suns to the best record in their history just two years ago, dealt with chants for his firing during the streak.

"Sometimes it just takes a win like that to get things started," Williams said. "I just have so much respect for our team."

The Pistons now have to win 14 of their final 50 games to avoid tying the 1980 team's 16-66 mark—the worst record in franchise history.

Perhaps the proverbial journey of a thousand miles will begin with this single step.

