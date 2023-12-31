OFFERS
Missouri Rewards Coach Eli Drinkwitz With Contract Extension After Breakout Season

Wilton Jackson
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 9:03 p.m.

Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz signed a new contract extension that will keep him with the program through the 2028 season, the university announced on Sunday.

Drinkwitz’s extension comes after he led the program to its first 11-win season since 2014 which included a huge 14–3 win against No. 7 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl on Friday in Arlington, Texas. When Drinkwitz was named Missouri’s head coach ahead of the ’20 season, he signed a contract with the program through ’25.

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz led the Tigers to 11 wins during his fourth season in Columbia.

Nelson Chenault&solUSA TODAY Sports

“You can’t do this alone, and our players, coaches and staff have worked their tails off and stuck with the process as we’ve built this program,” Drinkwitz said in a statement. “We feel strongly about our trajectory and are proud to represent our state's flagship institution.”

The SEC Coach of the Year surpassed expectations at Missouri this season after winning no more than six games through his first three seasons with the Tigers. He has recorded a 28–21 record in four seasons at Missouri.

The Tigers have also earned four consecutive bowl game appearances in Drinkwitz’s tenure. However, Friday’s victory marked his first win in a bowl game during his tenure at Missouri.

Earlier this month, Drinkwitz also secured a top 25 recruiting class for the third time in four years. 

