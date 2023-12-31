OFFERS
'M*A*S*H Reunion: How to Watch the Heartbreaking New Special

Jeryl Brunner
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 4:11 p.m.

The TV series M*A*S*H arrived on our televisions in 1972 and more than five decades later, Fox is honoring the series with a reunion special. The anti-war sitcom about the doctors and nurses who worked the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital during the Korean War, ran for 11 seasons.

Set in Uijeongbu, South Korea, the series was groundbreaking when it premiered on CBS' fall lineup in 1972. M*A*S*H, which was co-created and produced by Larry Gelbart, managed to brilliantly straddle comedy and drama and show the horror, chaos and pain of war.

The recipient of 14 Emmys M*A*S*H featured a talented ensemble cast including Alan Alda, who played surgeon Capt. Benjamin Franklin “Hawkeye” Pierce along with Loretta Swit, William Christopher, Mike Farrell, Gary Burghoff, Wayne Rogers, McLean Stevenson, Larry Linville, Harry Morgan, David Ogden Stiers and Jamie Farr.

In fact, the show's final episode in February 1983 continues to hold the record as history’s most watched show with an audience of 100 million people.

On Monday, Jan. 1, FOX will present an all-new two-hour reunion special, M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television with new interviews with original cast members Alda, Burghoff (Cpl. Walter “Radar” O’Reilly), Christopher (Father Francis Mulcahy), Farr (Cpl./Sgt. Maxwell Q. “Max” Klinger), Farrell (Capt. B.J. Hunnicutt), Rogers (Capt. “Trapper” John McIntyre) and Swit (Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan).

The actors along with series executive producers Gene Reynolds and Burt Metcalfe will share personal remembrances and stories about the the creation and evolution of the show’s iconic characters. Plus, there will be rare and never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage, photos and stories.

Related: See the Cast of M*A*S*H Then and Now

"M*A*S*H is among the most iconic sitcoms in the annals of television history. It’s a timeless show that comedically captures the 4077th medical corps and how they managed to maintain their sanity while saving lives on the front lines of the Korean War,” said Dan Harrison, EVP, Program Planning & Content Strategy at FOX Entertainment in a statement. “Larry Gelbart, Gene Reynolds and Burt Metcalfe brought this incredible comedy to life thanks to their ensemble cast led by the incomparable Alan Alda.”

Here’s what we know about M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television.

When is M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television?

M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television will air at 8 p.m. ET on Monday Jan. 1 on FOX.

How long is M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television?

M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television is two hours long.

How to watch M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television

M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television will air on FOX from 8-10 p.m. ET on Monday Jan. 1 on FOX.

How to stream M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television

Viewers can watch M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television the next day, Jan. 2, on Hulu, https://Fox.com, On Demand and FOX Entertainment’s streaming platform, Tubi. On Demand is available for customers of Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DISH, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and many more.

Related: The Magic of 'M*A*S*H': 10 Things You Didn't Know About the Iconic Series

What is M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television about?

M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television celebrates 11 seasons of the groundbreaking series. The show will include new interviews with several cast members and series executive producers, Gene Reynolds and Burt Metcalfe. 

Viewers will also experience intimate, behind-the-scenes footage, rare photos and stories. Plus, there are archival Interviews with late writer/producer Larry Gelbart and the show's late stars Larry Linville, Harry Morgan, McLean Stevenson and David Ogden Stiers.

Who will appear in M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television?

M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television will include many cast members including these talents.

Alan Alda

Gary Burghoff

William Christopher

Jamie Farr

Mike Farrell

Wayne Rogers

Loretta Swit

Related: Remembering Sally Kellerman, M*A*S*H's Original Margaret 'Hot Lips' Houlihan

