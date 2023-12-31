Lions’ Dan Campbell Got Rude Awakening Sunday After Someone Gave Out His Home Address, per Report

If Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell tried to sleep off his team’s controversial Week 18 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday morning, some devious pranksters prevented him from doing so.

The Lions flew back to Detroit following their 20–19 loss, but Campbell didn’t get much opportunity to rest as someone gave out his home address and sent several contractors to his house for work early in the morning.

“Somebody gave his address out and sent a bunch of contractors to his house early in the morning to wake him up,” explained insider Jay Glazer on the Fox NFL Sunday pregame show. “Like to fix his garage and his driveway, his front deck. Leave Dan Campbell alone!”

Dan Campbell has had a rough 24 hours



"Somebody gave his address out and sent a bunch of contractors to his house early in the morning to wake him up." - @JayGlazer 😅 pic.twitter.com/4owqtB2j4x — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 31, 2023

Credit to the contractors who showed up on an early Sunday morning–and New Year’s Eve, no less– to do some big work. Maybe a big payday was promised for some major projects on a holiday weekend.

Those workers were arguably pranked worse than Campbell was, getting their crews and equipment together in cold weather on what probably would’ve been a day off. (Although their home address wasn’t given out.) Even if they got to hang out with the Lions coach for a bit, possibly getting some autographs and selfies, that probably wasn’t worth the trouble.