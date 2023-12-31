OFFERS
Sunday, Dec. 31
LeBron James Adds More Hype Behind Bronny After Best Game of Early USC Career

Jeff Smith
Originally Published: December 31, 2023 5:38 p.m.

The excitement behind USC Trojans freshman Bronny James is quickly on the rise—and it has very little to do with the name on the back of his jersey. Bronny, the son of arguably the greatest NBA player in history, LeBron James, is fresh off the best performance of his young collegiate career.

Bronny scored 15 points on 6–of–11 shooting while dishing out three assists with one steal and played some impressive defense beyond the box score. After the game, LeBron responded to a highlight clip of his son’s performance in USC’s loss to Oregon State while providing even more reason to believe we’re just beginning to see Bronny’s upside.

His rhythm is starting to return to form after the layoff. Great showing tonight Young 🤴🏾. Oh still on mins restriction too. https://t.co/UT5VIYVKat

— LeBron James (@KingJames) December 31, 2023

The Los Angeles Lakers star correctly noted that Bronny is still on a minutes restriction and is only five games back from a serious scare when he suffered cardiac arrest during practice. Thankfully, James was cleared after it was revealed to be a congenital heart defect, which was treatable.

Bronny averages 7.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game over just 16.6 minutes through his first five collegiate games. He’s also shooting 46.2% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range.

